Let's Talk Trauma: You Will Never Be Completely Healed, And That's OK

What does healing from trauma look like? Is it all the way to 100% healed or will it stay closer to 75% for the rest of my life?. Healing from trauma is a universal goal for humanity where no one is exempt. Trauma exists on a spectrum. While survivors of complex trauma and post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) face multiple or unique challenges, pretty much everyone has “stuff” to process and transform, and everyone goes through some patches that are rougher than others. As the old idiom goes, if it’s not one thing, it’s another. Time and space are squishy things. Total enlightenment aside, no one is 100% healed from trauma 100% of the time. However, through the trauma recovery process, it is possible for trauma survivors to experience feeling 100% healed some of the time, and a little bit better healed 100% of the time.