Morris County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Morris by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 03:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Morris SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL MORRIS...WESTERN SHAWNEE...WABAUNSEE AND NORTHWESTERN LYON COUNTIES UNTIL 515 AM CDT At 441 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles north of Paxico to 8 miles southeast of Alta Vista. Movement was east at 45 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Rossville, Alma, Eskridge, Dover, Silver Lake, Maple Hill, McFarland, Paxico, Willard and Keene. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 330 and 352. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Kansas.

alerts.weather.gov
Effective: 2021-05-17 08:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 12:22:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Morris The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Flood Warning for Southeastern Morris County in east central Kansas * Until 1245 PM CDT Monday. * At 640 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area due to heavy rainfall from Sunday. Some locations that will experience flooding include Dunlap.
Effective: 2021-05-16 10:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 08:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Morris The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Anderson County in east central Kansas Coffey County in east central Kansas Franklin County in east central Kansas Lyon County in east central Kansas Southeastern Morris County in east central Kansas Osage County in east central Kansas * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 533 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Emporia, Ottawa, Garnett, Osage City, Burlington, Council Grove, Wellsville, Lyndon, Centropolis, Lebo, Americus, Pomona, Waverly, Olpe, Richmond, Williamsburg, New Strawn, Quenemo, Melvern and Hartford. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Effective: 2021-05-16 10:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Geary; Lyon; Morris; Wabaunsee FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR GEARY, LYON, EASTERN MORRIS AND WABAUNSEE COUNTIES At 1024 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Emporia, Junction City, Council Grove, Alma, Eskridge, Grandview Plaza, Americus, Alta Vista, Hartford, Dwight, Neosho Rapids, Harveyville, Reading, Allen, Admire, Bushong, Dunlap, Council Grove Lake and Volland. This includes the following highways Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 121 and 154. Interstate 35 between mile markers 128 and 142. Interstate 70 between mile markers 295 and 314. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Law enforcement in Harveyville report that they are closing Harveyville Road and Walton Road due to overflow from Dragoon Creek. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Effective: 2021-05-08 21:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for central, northeastern and east central Kansas. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Geary; Morris; Riley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR GEARY...SOUTH CENTRAL RILEY AND NORTHWESTERN MORRIS COUNTIES At 953 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ogden to 3 miles north of White City, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Manhattan around 1000 PM CDT. Dwight around 1005 PM CDT. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 297 and 315. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH