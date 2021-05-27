Special Weather Statement issued for Morris by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 03:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Morris SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL MORRIS...WESTERN SHAWNEE...WABAUNSEE AND NORTHWESTERN LYON COUNTIES UNTIL 515 AM CDT At 441 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles north of Paxico to 8 miles southeast of Alta Vista. Movement was east at 45 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Rossville, Alma, Eskridge, Dover, Silver Lake, Maple Hill, McFarland, Paxico, Willard and Keene. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 330 and 352. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Kansas.alerts.weather.gov