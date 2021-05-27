Timberwolves' Minority Owner Sues Over Sale To A-Rod
(Minneapolis, MN) -- A complaint is being filed against the sale of the Timberwolves and Lynx to Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore. According to ESPN, minority shareholder Meyer Orbach is alleging the sale is in violation of the franchise's partnership agreement. The complaint alleges majority owner Glen Taylor didn't allow for the minority shareholders to sell their stakes in the team before the deal. Orbach also claims there is no provision preventing the duo from moving the team. Taylor has publicly said a provision will exist.www.willmarradio.com