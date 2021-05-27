France, Germany and the Netherlands want more control over the merger
London — The European Union needs to be more ambitious in managing Big Tech and small acquisitions, often under radar, Germany, France and the Netherlands said Wednesday. The 27-member block is currently discussing new legislation that could ultimately force Big Tech to change operations.The· Digital market lawThe proposal, proposed last December, aims to level the competition in the EU market and could be implemented as early as 2022. In this context, Berlin, Paris and The Hague are calling for a stricter stance on mergers.eminetra.com