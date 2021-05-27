France, Germany and the Netherlands want more control over the merger

The German Federal Ministry of Economics and the German Federal Ministry of Transport selected 62 large-scale hydrogen projects to receive €8 billion in government funding as part of a joint European hydrogen project, which is known as Hydrogen IPCEI – Important Projects of Common European Interest. “We want to become the world's number one in hydrogen technologies… A key area for this is the steel industry as well as the chemical industry,” commented Economy Minister Peter Altmaier. Around €4.4 billion come from his Federal Ministry; up to €1.4 billion from the Federal Ministry of Transport. The federal states will provide the remaining funding. Among the 62 projects, some will focus on electrolysis capacity to produce green hydrogen. According to the estimates, they should lead to 2 GW of new electrolysis capacity, corresponding to 40% of the 2030 target set in the National Hydrogen Strategy presented last year (5 GW). “Green hydrogen and fuel cells — across all modes of transport — are a super complement to battery-only vehicles. The fact is: we urgently need and want to push the transition to climate-friendly mobility,” Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer said on Friday.