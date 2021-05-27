Kefir metabolites in a fly model for Alzheimer’s disease
Alzheimer's Disease (AD) is the most common cause of dementia among elderly individuals worldwide, leading to a strong motor-cognitive decline and consequent emotional distress and codependence. It is traditionally characterized by amyloidogenic pathway formation of senile plaques, and recent studies indicate that dysbiosis is also an important factor in AD's pathology. To overcome dysbiosis, probiotics—as kefir—have shown to be a great therapeutic alternative for Alzheimer's disease. In this present work, we explored kefir as a probiotic and a metabolite source as a modulator of microbiome and amyloidogenic pathway, using a Drosophila melanogaster model for AD (AD-like flies). Kefir microbiota composition was determined through 16S rRNA sequencing, and the metabolome of each fraction (hexane, dichloromethane, ethyl acetate, and n-butanol) was investigated. After treatment, flies had their survival, climbing ability, and vacuolar lesions accessed. Kefir and fraction treated flies improved their climbing ability survival rate and neurodegeneration index. In conclusion, we show that kefir in natura, as well as its fractions may be promising therapeutic source against AD, modulating amyloidogenic related pathways.