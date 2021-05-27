US and China conduct first “candid” trade negotiations during Biden’s tenure | International Trade
As Washington continues to raise concerns about Beijing’s trade practices, top US and Chinese trade negotiators held the first “candid” talks under President Biden. In fact, in the long-awaited first official involvement between US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and China’s Deputy Prime Minister Liu He at Beijing time on Thursday morning, both sides emphasized the importance of bilateral trade relations. Emphasized and agreed to further negotiations.eminetra.com