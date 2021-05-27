Cancel
FOUND: 6-year-old reported missing in SW Atlanta is safe | News – Atlanta, Georgia

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta (CBS46)-Marcus Grant Jr., a six-year-old child whose father was reported missing early Wednesday night, turned out to be safe, according to Atlanta police. Police arrived at a 900-block home on the Metropolitan Parkway following reports of a missing child. The child’s father told police that he last met his son, who was identified as Marcus Grant Jr., around 4:30 pm after the child asked him to go to the store. However, the child was reportedly at home with his father’s roommate.

