FOUND: 6-year-old reported missing in SW Atlanta is safe | News – Atlanta, Georgia

Four people have been hospitalized following a shooting outside of T.I.’s Trap Music Museum in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, May 16. Fox 5 Atlanta reports that police officers arrived at the scene at approximately 3:40 a.m. local time, discovering three conscious men with gunshot wounds. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, while a woman who was shot at the scene was privately driven to a hospital prior to the arrival of the authorities. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and a motive was not immediately determined.