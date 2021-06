Not to sound the alarm or anything, but there's currently hearsay floating around that the newly launched Law and Order: Organized Crime may be coming to an end. Where is said hearsay coming from, you ask? Distractify reported this week that some fans are concerned that the NBC spinoff of Law and Order: SVU, which featured the iconic reunion of Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), may be short lived since NBC hasn't announced any plans for a renewal yet.