Collision snarls Lihue traffic Wednesday
LIHU‘E — A collision briefly blocked Kuhio Highway on Wednesday morning, at around 10:40 a.m. between a semi-truck heading east and a gray Mustang on Kuhio Highway, in front of McDonald’s restaurant in Lihu’e. Kaua‘i Police Department said there were no injuries reported. The driver of the Tiger Enterprises’ semi-truck, Calvin Eulalio, said he was just driving like any normal workday when the car came out of nowhere, with two occupants inside.www.thegardenisland.com