CNY Inspirations: Love is kind

Above: Rachel Moore’s watercolor pencil and acrylic painting, entitled “Good Morning, Jesus!” was among the finalists in the Year of the Eucharist and St. Joseph Art Contest. Moore, a student in Notre Dame Seminary’s pastoral leadership program, explained the inspiration behind her piece: “This is the happy face of a pastor who finally gets to share Christ in the Eucharist with his parishioners. During the early days of the initial lockdown, Easter 2020 seemed like it would be a strange and uncertain time for faithful Catholics who were suddenly unable to gather for worship during what should be the most hopeful and joyful season of them all. The small (in numbers) but faithful parishioners of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Norco hungered for the Real Presence, so on Divine Mercy Sunday 2020, Father Edmund Akordor organized an impromptu eucharistic procession throughout the streets of Norco and Montz, where parishioners, mindful of keeping social distance, would kneel on their front porches to adore the Eucharist and receive a ‘drive-by’ blessing. It was a joyful procession more celebratory than a Mardi Gras parade! ‘Good Morning, Jesus!’ is a favorite Easter hymn of Sacred Heart parishioners. It’s a song of praise that reminds us that just as sure as the sun rises in the morning, Christ is risen and is here to be the Light, even during a pandemic!” (Photo by Beth Donze, Clarion Herald)