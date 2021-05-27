Gov. Holcomb ordering state workers back to the office

All state workers are expected to return to work in-person by July 6. Gov. Eric Holcomb sent state workers an e-mail to that effect Wednesday. “Our work has incredible impact for Hoosiers and I celebrate, with you, what we have accomplished with remote work tools, but it is not the optimal way for us to serve Hoosiers,” read the letter. “We work better together, and build more solid and collaborative teams, when we can have regular face-to-face conversations.”