Radical Reconsideration and the Behavior Change Opportunity for Restaurants
Restaurants ranked as one the most dramatically impacted sectors of the economy during the pandemic, right up there with airlines, hotels, gyms and movie theaters. A year later, we see the promise of accelerating vaccination rates, and the lifting of crippling capacity restrictions imposed on restaurants. While we all know in-person dining will return in force (I personally can’t wait to get back to my favorite spots), the tectonic shifts we saw in the industry aren’t going to magically reverse themselves. Consumers are already living in the next normal, and operators need to be ready to keep pace with guest expectations that have permanently shifted.modernrestaurantmanagement.com