VOICES: Airplane travel, too many tourists are environmental problem

If the Assembly is not going to promote the democratic process of letting people vote on an issue, the very least they could do would be to address the issue of acceptable cruise ship numbers. By not giving a number they’re telling us they want more. When many of us have already exceeded a comfortable number. I appreciate the things the industry has done to minimize impacts. But increasing the numbers is going to stress this community more and make people angrier. Angry enough to act out. You don’t want to send a negative image of Juneau as cruise unfriendly but that is exactly what you’re going to get if you keep pushing people. People don’t want to live in Disneyland. They work hard and they want to enjoy some peace when they’re off work; not have to stay inside because they can’t hear each other in normal conversation on their decks while having a barbecue. The people wanting limits do not want to stop the ships, not by a long shot. So stop making this an all or nothing issue. Find a compromise. We all live and work here.