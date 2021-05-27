Cancel
Travel

VOICES: Airplane travel, too many tourists are environmental problem

 6 days ago

Twenty years ago, The Hawaiian chapter of the Sierra Club asked the much better funded Los Angeles/Orange County Sierra Club chapter to help fund an effort to sue the Hawaiian Tourism Authority to produce an Environmental Impact report on the effects of tourism on Hawaii. The lawsuit failed. Over the...

State
Hawaii State
Park Record

Tourists excited, anxious about 2021 summertime travel

Many Americans are looking forward to traveling again this summer, with several new research studies pointing to a high level of interest in hitting the road. Upwards of 90% of American travelers already have at least one leisure trip planned for this summer, with an average of three leisure trips overall, according to research from Destination Analysts.
Lifestyletravelweekly.com

Travel groups applaud EU vote to reopen to vaccinated tourists

The travel industry Wednesday applauded an EU vote that brings the bloc one step closer to opening its borders to vaccinated travelers. "This move could unlock transatlantic travel, which is critical to the economies of the U.S. as well as the whole of the EU," Virginia Messina, senior vice president of the World Travel & Tourism Council, said in a statement following the vote that endorsed the reopening plan.
TravelTravelPulse

Younger Travelers Are Among Many Turning To Travel Advisors in 2021

Travel advisors seem to have gained new relevance in the aftermath of COVID-19. As more and more people get vaccinated, and infection rates decline, people are again daring to book travel for the not-too-distant future, but not without an ample measure of caution. The pandemic having forced a good portion...
West Hawaii Today

Too many tourists? Inaba wants to cut tourism promotion

Should the county continue pumping money into tourism promotion when tourists seem to come here anyway?. That was a topic the County Council tackled Thursday as it looked for loose change in a tight $609.1 million budget. North Kona Councilman Holeka Inaba, concerned that other areas of the budget, including...
Travelyourblackworld.net

Europe Is Allowing Vaccinated Tourists To Travel Without Quarantine Restrictions

European Union governments have lifted the lockdown measures by authorizing quarantine-free travel for vaccinated tourists and visitors from states considered safe. Ambassadors from the EU’s 27-member nations supported a proposal to relinquish quarantine for individuals who’ve received coronavirus vaccines recognized by its drug regulator, alongside shots from Pfizer Inc., Moderna Inc., and Johnson & Johnson.
newsnet5

European Union to ease travel restrictions for tourists, reports say

On Wednesday, the European Union agreed to open the bloc of countries to visitors vaccinated against COVID-19 or those who come from a list of countries considered "safe," according to the New York Times and Reuters. The new rules set Wednesday will require visitors to be fully vaccinated against the...
TravelDemocrat-Herald

Many in US have shots, will travel

Americans hit the road in near-record numbers at the start of the Memorial Day weekend, as their eagerness to break free from coronavirus confinement overcame higher prices for flights, gasoline and hotels. More than 1.8 million people went through U.S. airports Thursday, and the daily number was widely expected to...
AgricultureCosmos

The guitar industry’s hidden environmental problem — and the people trying to fix it

Musicians are often concerned about environmental problems, but entangled in them through the materials used in their instruments. The guitar industry, which uses rare woods from old-growth trees, has been a canary in the coal mine — struggling with scandals over illegal logging, resource scarcity and new environmental regulations related to trade in endangered species of trees.
Posted by
AFP

Tourists scarce as travel bubbles fail to inflate

Quarantine-free travel bubbles were hailed as tourism's "godsend" earlier this year, but cancellations and suspensions have deflated hopes they will herald a return to pre-pandemic normality. Perhaps the world's most high-profile bubble opened between Australia and New Zealand on April 19, leading to emotional scenes as families split when borders closed almost 400 days earlier were reunited. Since then, New Zealand has ordered partial shutdowns on four occasions due to virus scares in Australian states, the most serious of which forced Melbourne into a snap lockdown this week. A spike of Covid-19 cases in Taiwan burst its bubble with the tiny Pacific nation of Palau last week, while Hong Kong and Singapore have been struggling to stand up a quarantine-free travel arrangement for six months.
Juneau Empire

Opinion: How many cruise ship tourists would be acceptable?

If the Assembly is not going to promote the democratic process of letting people vote on an issue, the very least they could do would be to address the issue of acceptable cruise ship numbers. By not giving a number they’re telling us they want more. When many of us have already exceeded a comfortable number. I appreciate the things the industry has done to minimize impacts. But increasing the numbers is going to stress this community more and make people angrier. Angry enough to act out. You don’t want to send a negative image of Juneau as cruise unfriendly but that is exactly what you’re going to get if you keep pushing people. People don’t want to live in Disneyland. They work hard and they want to enjoy some peace when they’re off work; not have to stay inside because they can’t hear each other in normal conversation on their decks while having a barbecue. The people wanting limits do not want to stop the ships, not by a long shot. So stop making this an all or nothing issue. Find a compromise. We all live and work here.
TravelBloomberg

Europe to Reopen for Travel, Easing Rules for American Tourists

European Union governments agreed to allow quarantine-free travel for vaccinated tourists and visitors from countries deemed safe, paving the way for the resumption of hassle-free trans-Atlantic flights. Ambassadors from the EU’s 27 member states backed a proposal to waive quarantine for those with coronavirus inoculations approved by its drug regulator,...
Posted by
NBC Chicago

How Countries Are Reopening to Travel and Where US Tourists Can Go

Countries reliant on tourism are racing to reopen borders and revive economies decimated by the pandemic. The World Travel & Tourism Council estimates that the sector lost nearly $4.5 trillion and 62 million jobs last year. Airlines alone lost $126 billion last year and are on track to lose another $48 billion this year, according to their largest trade group.
Skin CareWallpaper*

Topi’s environmental skincare is made for travellers

Topi is a new ‘climatic’ or environmental skincare brand designed to protect skin from the everyday changes in our surroundings. It’s true that the lockdowns of the past year or so have resulted in very few of us experiencing any environmental changes at all. Yet Topi is a brand designed...
Janesville Gazette

Shapiro: West forfeiting to China on too many fronts

This week, The Wall Street Journal reported that three researchers from the Chinese Wuhan Institute of Virology were hospitalized in November 2019 with “symptoms consistent with both Covid-19 and common seasonal illness.” That report followed hard on a series of investigative pieces from journalists such as Nicholas Wade and Donald McNeil, formerly of The New York Times, who revived the media-dismissed theory that the institute had generated COVID-19 in a laboratory and then accidentally allowed it to leak. “The argument that it could have leaked out of the Wuhan Institute of Virology or a sister lab in Wuhan has become considerably stronger,” McNeil wrote. “And China’s lack of candor is disturbing.”