Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Ex-Britain First ‘politician’ who tanked against Nicola Sturgeon is running again in a by-election

By Kate Plummer
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L3NgR_0aD5Svb700

A ‘politician’ associated with the far-right group Britain First has been undeterred by her latest dismal election result and has announced she is standing in another by-election.

Jayda Fransen, who received just 46 votes when she stood against Sturgeon in Glasgow Southside earlier this month, announced she is dusting herself off and standing in Batley & Spen, in an email sent to her supporters.

The email said: “Jayda Fransen is standing for the forgotten people of British, Christian, Batley and Spen! For God and Britannia.” No thanks...

Fransen - who is so lovely she is permanently banned from Twitter - hit the news this month after Sturgeon called her “a fascist and a racist” when the two clashed on the campaign trail, causing people to heap praise upon the SNP leader and disdain upon Fransen:

Sturgeon said the people of Glasgow would “reject” Fransen after the latter called the former a “Marxist” for some reason, and her political forecasting proved correct when Fransen received just 46 votes in the election, much to the delight of people who attended the count.

Speaking after winning her seat at the time, Sturgeon said: “Yesterday, not for the first time, the constituency was targeted by far-right thugs.

“The far-right thug who led that confrontation got 46 votes and I’m proud that once again Glasgow Southside has shown the racists and the fascists that they are not welcome in Glasgow Southside, they are not welcome in Glasgow and they are not welcome anywhere in Scotland and let that be a note of unity.”

Yikes.

No-one can deny that Fransen - who was sentenced to 36 weeks in prison in 2018 after being found guilty of religiously aggravated harassment and believes Islam should be banned - is a grafter. In 2014, she stood in Rochester and Strood ­by-election, got just 56 votes and was even outpolled by the Monster Raving Loony Party. She has also made a whole new ‘party’ called the British Freedom Party - which doesn’t sound dodgy at all - after holding the coveted position of deputy leader of Britain First and hanging around with the English Defence League.

The by-election takes place on 1 July and the constituency has been held by Labour since 1997. But who knows, maybe this time Fransen will get as many as 47 votes?

Indy100

Indy100

26K+
Followers
1K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Britain First#By Election#Uk#Labour#Ex Britain#Batley Spen#Christian#Snp#Marxist#Islam#The British Freedom Party#Deputy Leader#Far Right Thugs#Campaign#Heap Praise#Thug#Unity#Yikes#Running
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Twitter
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
Related
NPR

Pro-Independence Parties Win A Majority In U.K. Elections

A significant victory for those in Scotland who may want to break with the United Kingdom. Pro-independence parties have won a majority in Scottish parliamentary elections. The Scottish National Party, which won almost half the seats, says it will call for a referendum on Scottish independence. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson opposes such a vote, setting the stage for a potential battle over the future of Scotland. NPR's London correspondent, Frank Langfitt, is just back from covering the election there, and he joins us now. Good morning.
MinoritiesPosted by
newschain

Sturgeon calls ex-deputy leader of Britain First ‘racist’ in tense confrontation

Nicola Sturgeon has called the former deputy leader of Britain First a “racist” after she accused the First Minister of “flooding” the country with immigrants. Jayda Fransen, who is standing as an independent in Glasgow Southside, the same constituency contested by Ms Sturgeon, confronted the SNP leader on Thursday outside what appeared to be a polling station, according to footage posted online.
ElectionsBBC

Sturgeon and Gove on Marr for election reaction

Meanwhile, Labour’s shadow secretary of state for Scotland, Ian Murray, has denied deputy leader Angela Rayner has been sacked from her roles as party chair and campaign coordinator, saying she has been offered a "significant promotion". He tells Sky News this will take her from the "back office" to "the...
ElectionsTelegraph

Unionist voters stopped Sturgeon winning a majority by a whisker

Unionist voters stopped Nicola Sturgeon winning an SNP majority by a whisker thanks to unprecedented levels of tactical voting in the Holyrood election. The SNP benefits from the first-past-the-post system used to determine the result in the Scottish Parliament's 73 constituencies, with the vast majority of independence supporters voting for the party.
CelebritiesBBC

Will Boris Johnson's group hug delay referendum question?

Now that the pandemic recovery allows, Boris Johnson is planning a big group hug. He will be throwing his arms around Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales in the hope of bringing the disunited family closer together. It is being framed around Covid-19 recovery so expect lots of zoom talk around...
PoliticsBBC

Scottish Parliament 2021: Party leaders swear in

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar also opts to take the oath. Mr Sarwar was elected as the new leader of Scottish Labour on 27 February this year, replacing Richard Leonard who had led the party for three years. The Glasgow MSP became a member of the Scottish Labour Party at...
PoliticsBBC

Nicola Sturgeon says indyref2 row 'unlikely to end up in court'

Scotland's first minister has said she does not expect the debate over whether there should be a second independence referendum to end up in the courts. Nicola Sturgeon was speaking as a senior UK government minister appeared to suggest it would not mount a legal challenge to her plans. Ms...
PoliticsTelegraph

Boris Johnson asks Nicola Sturgeon to a 'save the Union' summit

Boris Johnson has sought to capitalise on Nicola Sturgeon's failure to win an outright majority by inviting her to a summit to save the union. The Prime Minister wrote to the Scottish First Minister, as well as Mark Drakeford, the Welsh First Minister, saying they need to show "spirit of unity and cooperation" and concentrate on repairing the economy.
ElectionsToledo Blade

Scotland ruling party wins re-election, eyes independence vote

LONDON — The Scottish National Party won its fourth straight parliamentary election on Saturday and insisted it will push for another referendum on Scotland’s independence from the United Kingdom even though the party failed by one seat to secure a majority. Final results of Thursday’s election showed the SNP winning...
ElectionsPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Scotland official promises another bid to break from U.K. after election boost

LONDON — Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon promised Saturday to push ahead with another independence referendum after her party gained a strong showing in Scottish Parliament elections, setting up a potential clash with Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Ms. Sturgeon said that an independence referendum was the “will of the country”...
PoliticsThe Independent

Time for a reality check, Nicola Sturgeon: Scottish independence is dead in the water for at least a generation

What do you call something that feels inevitable but which has lost its momentum? Why, the Scottish independence movement, of course. It’s a noble crusade with its roots deep in Scotland’s sense of national identity, and the feelings of injustice that fuels it can only grow in the years to come. And yet, just now, it has come so quickly off the boil that maybe we haven’t quite noticed. Time for a quick reality check.
Presidential ElectionArkansas Online

To U.K., Scot vows autonomy vote sure

LONDON -- Scotland's leader told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday that a second Scottish independence referendum is "a matter of when, not if," after her party won its fourth-straight parliamentary election. Johnson has invited the leaders of the U.K.'s devolved nations for crisis talks on the union after...