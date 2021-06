This function is named Flash call. With it, we can verify a phone number automatically with WhatsApp just by receiving one lost call. To make it work, it is first necessary to give the application permission to access our call history, since, if not, you will not be able to verify that the missed call has reached the mobile. This verification process is even more convenient and faster than that of SMS, since, although the SMS code can be read automatically, the missed call is faster.