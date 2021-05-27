Fort High School conducts Senior Exit Interviews

As the school year winds down, Fort Atkinson High School seniors begin to experience many monumental events, one of which is the annual Senior Exit Interview. On Wednesday, May 19, the IMC at Fort Atkinson High School was buzzing with excited volunteers and Class of 2021 students to review each senior’s educational portfolio and future goals. Senior Portfolio Interviews is a long-standing tradition in Fort Atkinson where business members, community members and school district staff members come together to reflect on the Fort Schools experience, and celebrate the many accomplishments of each and every senior.