NEWBURY — A court date is pending for a Newbury juvenile who admitted to a vandalism spree between the late-night hours of May 28, and the early hours of May 29. St. Johnsbury State Police barracks had received a report on May 29 that sometime over the previous night someone had run over road signs and mailboxes. Through further investigation, police found the path of destruction from the reckless rampage continued off Halls Pond Road to Leighton Hill Road, all the way to Route 302 in Newbury. Several speed limit signs, stop signs and mailboxes were all flattened by a vehicle that police said left the roadway to run them over.