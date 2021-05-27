Saving the flumes for future generations | North State Voices

The weatherman says triple-digit temperatures are in store for us next week. That means folks around here will be looking for good places to swim. Plentiful options are one of the things that (used to) make this region so special. My grandfather swam at Nelson’s Bar, on the West Branch of the Feather River, in the time when men wore woolen bathing suits that covered their torsos. My dad and aunts and cousins swam there too- locals of their generation fill Facebook’s “You Know You’re From Paradise When…” with reminiscences of sandy beaches, towering rocks and a swimming hole deep enough to dive into from Nelson’s Bridge. In the sixties Oroville Dam was built, and with that Nelson’s Bar was submerged and was no more.