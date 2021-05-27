Cancel
Franklin, NY

Area News: May 27, 2021

Daily Star
 6 days ago

BAINBRIDGE — The Woodshed Prophets will perform at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 29, at General Clinton Park at 2518 State Highway 7. The free concert will be followed by a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. sponsored by Pine Ridge Grocery, New York Central Mutual Insurance, B&B Wines and Liquors, Scoville-Meno Dealerships, Coughlin & Gerhart, Bainbridge American Legion and the Bainbridge Chamber of Commerce.

News Break
Society
News Break
Festival
News Break
Parades
News Break
Politics
Related
Cooperstown, NYallotsego.com

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO

MOVE OUT – 9 a.m. – Used items from SUNY Oneonta students are available. Everything under the tent is free. ReUse Center, 23 Duane St., Oneonta. E-mail Rachel.kornhauser@oneonta.edu. LIVE STRONG – 1:15 p.m. Cooperstown Senior Community Center invites area seniors for fun exercise program designed for standing or sitting. This...
Syracuse, NYCitizen Online

NY auctioning former SUNY ESF president's home in Syracuse area

An Onondaga County home formerly used as the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry president's residence will be auctioned by the state Office of General Services. The one-story home, which is located at 2 Bradford Heights Road in the town of DeWitt, has a 2,600-square-foot main floor with three...
Oneonta, NYPosted by
WZOZ 103.1

Oneonta Main View Galley Hosting All-Inclusive Art Show

Here's another example of things starting to look brighter during this coronavirus pandemic - The Arc Otsego is having an in-person art exhibit opening at their new Main View Gallery & Gift Shop, at 77 Main Street in Oneonta on Friday, May 21 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The exhibit called "The All Together Art Show" is the first community art show in the new gallery which has undergone many changes. I spoke with Faith Tiemann, Director of Community Relations for The Arc Otsego about the amazing changes at the gallery and about how during the pandemic, the organization had the opportunity to renovate and expand the gallery space at 73 Main St., Oneonta. You'll just have to come and see for yourself at the art show.
Oneonta, NYDaily Star

Community Calendar: May 15-18, 2021

Upper Catskill String Quartet, 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 107 Chapel St. Free concert of classical masterpieces. Live stream also available on church Facebook and YouTube pages. Cooperstown. Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstownfarmers market.org, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/. Cooperstown Food...
Oneonta, NYPosted by
CNY News

A Re-Cap of ‘This Week in Central New York’ (5/15)

Each Saturday, our community affairs radio program "This Week in Central New York" provides three interviews with guests from Chenango, Delaware, and Otsego Counties. This show airs on this Townsquare Media station in the tri-county area from 7:00 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. This past Saturday’s featured guests include:. Mitzi Sackett,...
Oneida County, NYWKTV

More Pfizer vaccination clinics set up for those 12 and older in Oneida, Otsego counties

Oneida County is holding more Pfizer vaccine clinics over the next week open to anyone 12 years old and up. The first will be held Monday at Harts Hill Elementary School in Whitesboro from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. The second will be held Tuesday at Notre Dame High School in Utica from 5 – 7 p.m. Another clinic will also be held Thursday at Waterville Junior/Senior High School from 4 – 7 p.m.
Cooperstown, NYallotsego.com

Police gather in Cooperstown for community outreach

COOPERSTOWN – In honor of National Police Week, officers from the village of Cooperstown Police Department, the New York State Police and the Otsego County Sheriff’s Department met with members of the community Saturday, May 15, in Pioneer Park. The officers gave out safety information, showed off a K-9 officer...
Massena, NYmymalonetelegram.com

Three Franklin Academy students recognized for their artwork

MALONE — Three Franklin Academy students were recognized for their art on Thursday afternoon at the high school after participating in a contest through the Massena VFW Auxiliary. Franklin Academy students Michaela Blow, Nadine Montevago, and Liliana-Teresa Sosa were the top three place winners in the Young American Creative Patriotic...
Oneonta, NYPosted by
CNY News

Preview of May 15 ‘This Week in Central NY’ Radio Show

Each Saturday, our community affairs radio program "This Week in Central New York" provides three interviews with guests from Chenango, Delaware, and Otsego Counties. This show airs on this Townsquare Media station in the tri-county area from 7:00 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. This Saturday’s featured guests include:. Mitzi Sackett, Community...
Bainbridge, NYDaily Star

Banners salute veterans in Bainbridge

Bainbridge community groups have collaborated to elevate the village’s veterans. Telephone poles in the Chenango County village were recently adorned with more than 150 “hometown heroes” banners, thanks to an effort initiated by Bainbridge resident and Lions Club member Bob Evans. The two-sided, 2-foot by 4-foot banners include photos, names and service details of veterans with a Bainbridge connection.
Otsego County, NYPosted by
WZOZ 103.1

Otsego County Hazardous Waste Day Is Back

If you're like me, you save up throughout the course of the year your non-disposable chemicals and other items considered too hazardous to just throw out, to properly dispose of them on Otsego County’s annual Household Hazardous Waste Day. It's a responsible thing to do to protect the environment that we all enjoy and it's easy. Last year, the county had to suspend this event due to concerns of spreading the COVID-19 virus but it will be back this year in a different month. Typically held in September, there are two days scheduled this August in different locations of the county for the convenience of county residents.
Chenango County, NYEvening Sun

Chenango County Bluesfest Set To Return This Summer

NORWICH — After months of uncertainty, changing guidelines, and other beloved Chenango County events being cancelled, the Chenango County Blues Association has announced the show will go on. Chenango County Blues Association representative Eric Larsen stated the event is set to return August 20 and 21 at the Chenango County...
Otsego County, NYPosted by
CNY News

Preferred Mutual Insurance Names Scholarship Winners

Since 1992, The Preferred Mutual Foundation, the corporate-giving arm of Preferred Mutual Insurance Company (“Preferred Mutual”), has awarded academic scholarships to local high school seniors. The Preferred Mutual Foundation Scholarship is awarded to college-bound high school seniors that reside in Otsego, Delaware, or Chenango, New York counties and is evaluated...
Broome County, NYPosted by
CNY News

Broome Schedules Vaccination Clinics for 12-15 Year Olds

New vaccination clinics are being added in Broome County now that children aged 12 to 15 can be given the Pfizer shots. The County Health Department says appointments are being taken for clinics at the SUNY Broome Ice Center Monday, May 17 and Wednesday, May 19. Those clinics will be held from 4:40 to 6:30 p.m. so students don’t have to skip school. Go to www.gobroomecounty.com to schedule.
Otsego County, NYPosted by
WZOZ 103.1

Audubon Society Community Grants Deadline is This Friday

The deadline is drawing near to apply for the Delaware Otsego Audubon Society community grants program. These community grants are available for projects that get approved and are focused on protecting birds and bird habitats from the threat posed by climate warming. If you or your group can come up with a project proposal, the deadline to get it in is this Friday May 14, by 5:00 pm.
Otsego County, NYallotsego.com

Otsego preps for hiring

Otsego County’s legislators began an in-depth look at crafting the county administrator position at a special all board workshop Monday, May 10. The 14 board members listened and asked questions during a two-hour meeting as County Attorney Ellen Coccoma reiterated to them the details of the local law they passed in 2019 to establish the position and several experts on local governments that are using a county administrator gave their tips and suggestions.
Otsego County, NYallotsego.com

HOMETOWN HISTORY

Compiled by Tom Heitz/SHARON STUART, with resources. courtesy of The Fenimore Art Museum Research Library. The first locomotive explosion that ever occurred on the Albany & Susquehanna railroad occurred on Tuesday afternoon about one-half mile east of Schenevus, a few rods east of what is known as DeLong’s swamp. The result was disastrous, the engine being blown to pieces and completely wrecked, killing the engineer and badly injuring the fireman, beside tearing up the track and doing other damage. The train was a wildcat of some 12 or 15 gondolas, Shepard Edick, conductor, James Gleason, engineer, and Abisha E. Loucks, fireman. The engine was No. 159 – one of the huge moguls, the cab of which rests over the boiler. The train was moving at a speed not to exceed 12 miles an hour. Those nearest the scene describe the report as terrific. Houses in Schenevus village, half a mile away, were shaken as if by an earthquake.
Otsego County, NYPosted by
THE DAILY STAR

Local counties still see stream of virus cases

New cases of COVID-19 continue to surface across Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie counties. Otsego County reported six new COVID-19 cases Thursday. According to the Otsego County Department of Health website, there were 50 active cases in the county, with three people hospitalized. The daily testing positivity rate was 0.3%,...
Delaware StatePosted by
THE DAILY STAR

Delaware board prods state to clarify veteran status

The Delaware County Board of Supervisors at its Wednesday, May 13, meeting unanimously passed a resolution calling on the New York State and Local Retirement System to change its interpretation of “honorable service” for the purposes of recognizing military service credit. Delaware County Veterans Services Director Charlie Piper said he...