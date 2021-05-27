Cancel
Auditor: MnDOT Not Meeting Workforce Diversity Goals

By LEARFIELD
willmarradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(St. Paul, MN) -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is not making the grade when it comes to meeting workforce diversity goals. That's according to a report from the state auditor's office, which states that MnDOT "rarely" met these goals with construction contracts in recent years. Data from the report found that construction contract payments were only issued to targeted groups or veteran-owned businesses eleven-percent of the time. Other demographic groups received a "significantly greater" share of the work, according to the report.

