Animals

Humane society team spares 3 kittens from viral death

By Stephanie Shinno The Garden Island
Thegardenisland.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIHU‘E — In April, for the first time ever, the Kaua‘i Humane Society rescued two kittens with panleukopenia — a serious disease that required quick medical attention. KHS’s Animal Programs Manager Alexandria Taogoshi said Pakala was healthy and came into the shelter on April 13 as a stray, unlike Waikoko and Pocket, who came into the shelter on April 21 and were diagnosed a week later with panleukopenia (parvovirus for kittens).

www.thegardenisland.com
