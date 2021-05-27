Humane society team spares 3 kittens from viral death
LIHU‘E — In April, for the first time ever, the Kaua‘i Humane Society rescued two kittens with panleukopenia — a serious disease that required quick medical attention. KHS’s Animal Programs Manager Alexandria Taogoshi said Pakala was healthy and came into the shelter on April 13 as a stray, unlike Waikoko and Pocket, who came into the shelter on April 21 and were diagnosed a week later with panleukopenia (parvovirus for kittens).www.thegardenisland.com