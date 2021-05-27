Humane society team spares 3 kittens from viral death

May 22 — RUTLAND — Please help the Rutland County Humane Society take care of our many new kitten arrivals this season. On Saturday May 22, RCHS will be hosting our annual kitten shower! We will be out in front of our adoption center from 10 a.m to 3 p.m. collecting donations from our kitten registry. Come by for some sunshine and treats! Not ready to adopt just yet? We will have plush kittens available for “adoption” as well! Learn more about fostering opportunities, or cats we have available for adoption (adoptions are by appointment and pending application completion). Items we need include: KMR kitten formula, chicken or turkey baby food (Gerber brand), cat beds and toys, pate canned kitten food, small soft stuffed animals, small animal heating pads, fleece blankets, small vegetable scales and monetary donations and/or gift cards. For more information, please call RCHS at 802.483.9171, or visit us online at rchsvt.org.