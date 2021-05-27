Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

'It's not yellow, it's gold!': Spanish media hail Villarreal's 'historic champions' after their dramatic Europa League triumph over Manchester United

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpain's media are celebrating Villarreal's 'historic' Europa League victory on Thursday after the Spanish side defeated Manchester United in the final in Gdansk. Villarreal emerged victorious after an epic 22-penalty shoot-out, with Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea missing the decisive spot-kick to hand Unai Emery's side glory. On Wednesday,...

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David De Gea
Person
Unai Emery
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Europa League#Real Madrid#Spanish#Triumph#Lead#Gdansk#Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
News Break
Gold
Place
Europe
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
News Break
Sports
Country
Spain
News Break
Soccer
News Break
UEFA
News Break
Premier League
Related
Premier Leagueintothecalderon.com

Kieran Trippier linked with transfer to Manchester United

Kieran Trippier has been a revelation since moving to Atlético Madrid in 2019 and looks set to seal his first piece of silverware at 30 years of age. David Ornstein of The Athletic reports, however, that the former Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur right-back is thinking about a move back to the Premier League next season with a couple of clubs interested in his services.
Premier Leaguejusticenewsflash.com

Live, TV channels, team news, Premier League kick-off time

Manchester United will welcome Fulham this week. Their goal is to recover from Liverpool’s defeat-there will be fans at Old Trafford for the first time this season. Next Ole Gunnar Solskja’s page Are West Londoners, they can only be proud to follow them Relegated to the championship. 2 pcs. Paul...
Premier League90min.com

Man Utd enter race for Sporting CP's Nuno Mendes

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Sporting CP teenager Nuno Mendes. Mendes, who's only 18, has been a revelation for Sporting this season, playing regularly at left-back on their way to winning a first Primeira Liga title in 19 years under Ruben Amorim. His startlingly quick rise...
Premier Leaguesempremilan.com

France Football: Dortmund eye Milan target to replace €100m winger linked with Man Utd, Liverpool

Borussia Dortmund have a charm offensive in mind as they look to win the race for Milan target Jonathan Ikone, a report claims. Calciomercato.com reported earlier this month the Rossoneri have turned to Lille as they look to reinforce the right wing department with Ikone a target, and relations between the clubs are excellent, as Elliott Management have been involved in the French club as well.
UEFAPosted by
FanSided

Manchester United are holding talks for winger today

Manchester United’s recent transfer policy has involved signing some of the best young talents from around the world and putting them in the club’s academy in hopes of developing them into Premier League quality players. Kamaldeen Sulemana is one youngster that they have been linked with, who could be ready...
Premier Leaguesempremilan.com

From England: Man Utd and Chelsea remain interested in Milan midfielder who could leave for free

AC Milan playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu is attracting interest from two of the Premier League’s top clubs, according to a report. Calhanoglu’s contract will expire at the end of the season and there has been no movement on the renewal lately, with nothing to suggest an agreement over a new deal is imminent. However, the No.10 sent a message to the Milan fans ahead of last night’s clash against Cagliari, as – when speaking to Sky Italia ahead of the game – he strongly hinted that he would like to stay regardless of a top four finish.
SoccerTribal Football

Boca Juniors vice-president Riquelme: We WILL sign Man Utd striker Cavani

Boca Juniors vice-president Juan Roman Riquelme says their move for Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani isn't over. The 34 year-old Uruguay international held talks with Riquelme about moving to Boca ahead of signing a new 12 month deal with United last week. Former Villarreal and Barcelona star Riquelme says while...