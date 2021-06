BERLIN, Md. - A new shopping center could be popping up in Berlin along Route 50, and just a stone's throw away from Ocean Downs Casino. The site is still an empty field, but the new preliminary plans that were shared and approved by the county last week, and designed by Becker Morgan, hope to add around 8 retail or mixed use spaces to the site in the coming months or years. The proposal calls the parcel of land 'Coastal Square,' and is located at the intersection of Routes 50 and 589. The piece of land sits adjacent to the Ocean Landing Shopping Center.