The Global Threads Launch Party will be held virtually via Zoom and in the I Promise School lunchroom (by VIP invitation only) on May 28 from 10-11 a.m. Learn about the project, meet the journalists and ask questions. The event is sponsored by Global Ties Akron, a company with programs that strengthen academic, cultural, corporate, organizational and personal ties between Northeast Ohio and the world. Celebrate the I Promise School Global Threads team including student citizen journalists, teachers and featured community members; and journey around the world virtually to learn more about the Akron Congolese and Karen communities. Click here to register for the Zoom celebration >>.