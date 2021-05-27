Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oneonta, NY

Public Meetings: Thursday-Friday, May 27-28, 2021

Daily Star
 6 days ago

Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed. Oneonta City Board of Assessment Review, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Contact clerk’s office if not appearing in person. To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

www.thedailystar.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oneonta, NY
Oneonta, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Listings#Community#Changed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Oneonta, NYDaily Star

Community Calendar: May 18-19, 2021

Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class. ‘Clean Energy Communities,’ Energy Chat, noon, live streamed at www.facebook.com/CCEDelawareHE. Oneonta. Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers....
Oneonta, NYPosted by
WZOZ 103.1

Oneonta Main View Galley Hosting All-Inclusive Art Show

Here's another example of things starting to look brighter during this coronavirus pandemic - The Arc Otsego is having an in-person art exhibit opening at their new Main View Gallery & Gift Shop, at 77 Main Street in Oneonta on Friday, May 21 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The exhibit called "The All Together Art Show" is the first community art show in the new gallery which has undergone many changes. I spoke with Faith Tiemann, Director of Community Relations for The Arc Otsego about the amazing changes at the gallery and about how during the pandemic, the organization had the opportunity to renovate and expand the gallery space at 73 Main St., Oneonta. You'll just have to come and see for yourself at the art show.
Milford, NYDaily Star

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The T...

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Town of Milford, NY Planning Board will hold a public hearing on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 7:00 pm at the Milford Town Office, Portlandville, NY. The purpose of this hearing is to discuss the following: An application from Advanced Biotech, Inc. for a site plan and special permit review for storage of material containers at 399 County Highway 58, Oneonta, New York, 13820. Tax map numbers: 290.00-1-4.01 and 290.00-1-3.02. An application from Paul Maerz for a short-term transient rental at 183 Lakeshore Drive North, Maryland, New York, 12116. Tax map number: 260-09-1-5.00. Please note that the Town of Milford Planning Board meetings observe all current Covid-19 protocols. Masks must be worn inside the meeting room, and physical distancing is enforced. Therefore, attendance in the meeting room is extremely limited. It will be necessary for attendees to remain outside the building until summoned inside to speak. Comments can also be made by mail. Send written comments to: Town of Milford Planning Board PO Box 308 Portlandville, NY 13834 Persons wishing to appear at such hearing may do so in person or by attorney or other representative. Theresa S. Lombardo Secretary.
MuseumsWNYT

NY State Museum, Library, reopen after year-long closure

ALBANY - After being closed to the public for more than a year, the New York State Museum, Library, and Archives are welcoming visitors again. About two-dozen families were lined up outside Monday, excited and ready to visit the exhibits. Behind the scenes, staff members have been busy all year,...
Cooperstown, NYallotsego.com

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO

MOVE OUT – 9 a.m. – Used items from SUNY Oneonta students are available. Everything under the tent is free. ReUse Center, 23 Duane St., Oneonta. E-mail Rachel.kornhauser@oneonta.edu. LIVE STRONG – 1:15 p.m. Cooperstown Senior Community Center invites area seniors for fun exercise program designed for standing or sitting. This...
Syracuse, NYCitizen Online

NY auctioning former SUNY ESF president's home in Syracuse area

An Onondaga County home formerly used as the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry president's residence will be auctioned by the state Office of General Services. The one-story home, which is located at 2 Bradford Heights Road in the town of DeWitt, has a 2,600-square-foot main floor with three...
Oneonta, NYPosted by
THE DAILY STAR

Local schools to hold crucial Tuesday votes

In addition to proposed school budgets and school board elections, taxpayers in two local school districts will vote on proposed capital projects at the Tuesday, May 18, elections. Laurens Central School is proposing a $3.5 million capital project that will enhance building security and safety for students, upgrade areas of...
Posted by
Syracuse.com

NY county fairs are on for 2021, Cuomo says

County fairs across New York can once again hold festivals this year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today. The fairs must seek permits through local county health departments, Cuomo said. Any fair with 5,000 or more attendees must also seek approval from the state’s Department of Health. Covid-19 safety guidelines, such...
Watertown, NYwwnytv.com

Locals react to NY’s mask mandate change

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was all smiles for four men at Watertown’s Johnny D’s. Their weekly lunch together kicked off, and with it came a side of big news. Masks and social distancing will no longer be required for fully vaccinated people in most cases starting Wednesday. “It’s going...
Otsego County, NYDaily Star

LEGAL NOTICE OF ESTOPPEL NOTIC...

LEGAL NOTICE OF ESTOPPEL NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Bond resolution, a summary of which is published herewith, has been adopted by the Board of Trustees of the Village of Unadilla, Otsego County, New York, on the 8th day of April, 2021, and the validity of the obligation authorized by such resolution may be hereafter contested only if such obligation was authorized for an object or purpose for which the Village is not authorized to expend money, or if the provisions of law which should have been complied with as of the date of publication of this Notice were not substantially complied with, and an action, suit, or proceeding contesting such validity is commenced within twenty days after the date of publication of this Notice, or such obligation was authorized in violation of the provisions of the Constitution. A complete copy of the resolution summarized below is available for public inspection during business hours at the Village Clerk s Office, 193 Main Street, Unadilla, NY, for a period of twenty days from the date of publication of this Notice. Dated: May 11, 2021Clarissa R. Riker, Village Clerk SUMMARY: Resolution authorizing the issuance of Serial Bonds, Statutory Installment Bond, and/or a Bond Anticipation Note not to exceed Two Hundred Fifty Thousand Dollars ($250,000.00) to finance the purchase of a Fire Truck and related equipment. Period of Probable Usefulness: 20 years Maturity Date: No more than 10 years from date of issuance.
Orange County, NYMid-Hudson News Network

NY mask requirements being relaxed

ALBANY – During his daily briefing on Monday, Governor Cuomo announced that the requirements for masks to be worn will be relaxed this Wednesday, May 19. The announcement came on the heels of a plea by Hudson Valley county executives to Cuomo to ease the restrictions. The Wednesday change, according...
Otsego County, NYPosted by
WZOZ 103.1

Otsego County Hazardous Waste Day Is Back

If you're like me, you save up throughout the course of the year your non-disposable chemicals and other items considered too hazardous to just throw out, to properly dispose of them on Otsego County’s annual Household Hazardous Waste Day. It's a responsible thing to do to protect the environment that we all enjoy and it's easy. Last year, the county had to suspend this event due to concerns of spreading the COVID-19 virus but it will be back this year in a different month. Typically held in September, there are two days scheduled this August in different locations of the county for the convenience of county residents.
PoliticsPosted by
96.1 The Breeze

BREAKING: The Erie County Fair Is Coming Back

Just a couple weeks ago we found out that the New York State Fair was coming back this year but we had no guidance on the Erie County Fair. Today we know. The news comes on the heels of an address from Governor Andrew Cuomo where he stated that New York would be adopting the CDC's updated guidelines for mask wearing in the U.S.
Oneonta, NYallotsego.com

Oneonta city school district holds vaccine clinic

A school based COVID-19 vaccination program for students is being established by the Oneonta city School District in partnership with the Otsego County Department of Health. Students ages 12 and older will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccination at no cost. According to a survey organized by the Oneonta...
Oneonta, NYDaily Star

Guest Commentary: Creating a better 'normal' in post-COVID world

The affirmation that all of us must collaborate together in the fight against COVID rings both familiar and true. This mantra has guided the city of Oneonta and SUNY Oneonta in 2021. With the spring semester at its end, we believe our efforts have delivered results of which all of us can be proud. However, to truly mobilize as a force to beat back the pandemic and take on future challenges, colleges and the communities that host them must continue building effective, long-term partnerships.
Oneonta, NYPosted by
CNY News

A Re-Cap of ‘This Week in Central New York’ (5/15)

Each Saturday, our community affairs radio program "This Week in Central New York" provides three interviews with guests from Chenango, Delaware, and Otsego Counties. This show airs on this Townsquare Media station in the tri-county area from 7:00 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. This past Saturday’s featured guests include:. Mitzi Sackett,...
Oneonta, NYDaily Star

YOU ARE INVITED TO JOIN AN AMA...

YOU ARE INVITED TO JOIN AN AMAZING TEAM dedicated to Making Life Easier for our patients and families facing a serious illness. Helios Care has the following exciting career opportunities: RN Case Manager, FT Staff RN PT/PD Every other weekend, Sat/Sun, 7a-7p The Registered Nurse provides skilled professional case management and nursing care to the patient/family/caregiver. Minimum Requirements: Current NYS RN Licensure with experience in Hospice/Home Care setting; Bachelor's degree preferred. One to two years of recent acute care experience in an institutional setting. Excellent computer and documentation skills. Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) - PT/PD Every other weekend, Sat/Sun, 7a-7p This key direct care member of the inter-disciplinary group who provides skilled nursing care and various services for a patient as necessary to meet the patient s personal needs and to promote comfort. Minimum Requirements: Current Licensure. One - two years of recent acute care experience in an institutional setting. Outstanding Clinical Skills. Requirements for all positions: Possess strong understanding of hospice philosophy and issues of death/dying. Must demonstrate excellent observation, verbal and written communication and organization skills, problem-solving skills. Outstanding Customer Service and Phone Skills. Must be willing to travel in our service area. Competitive Salary. Excellent Benefits. Fulfilling Profession. Send resume/letter of intent to: Helios Care Attn: Zoe Aponte, Director of Human Resources 297 River Street Service Road, Oneonta, NY 13820 E-mail: hr@cahpc.org or fax: 607-433-3673. For more info visit our career center: www.helioscare.org EOE.
Otsego County, NYallotsego.com

Focus different for 2021

Otsego County’s tourism efforts are being refocused on outdoor activities, fall weddings and vaccinated out-of-state residents, according to a presentation given to the Otsego County Board of Representatives at its May meeting. Harrington addressed the Representatives at their meeting, which was held via Zoom, because of the coronavirus pandemic, on...