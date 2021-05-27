Cancel
Bruno Fernandes breaks down in tears, Paul Pogba rips off his medal and Manchester United stars are distraught after defeat to Villarreal... just as Paul Scholes was questioning if their players ARE hurt by losing

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBruno Fernandes was reduced to tears after Manchester United's agonising penalty shootout defeat against Villarreal in the Europa League final - and he was not alone in looking heartbroken. Paul Pogba removed his silver medal immediately after being presented with it on the podium during the trophy ceremony and hung...

www.chatsports.com
