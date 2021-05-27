Cancel
Clay County, MN

WeatherTalk: Anniversary of a deadly Clay County tornado

By John Wheeler
DL-Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday, May 27, is the anniversary of the Empire Builder train tornado of 1931. Around 4:30 that afternoon, the Empire Builder, a transcontinental passenger train which had originated in Seattle and was heading toward Chicago, was struck by a tornado just east of Moorhead. The train had just left the Fargo station and was near Sabin when it encountered a severe thunderstorm. The train, and the people on board, first experienced heavy rain and gusty wind before the tornado struck it from the side.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Felton, MN
City
Sabin, MN
County
Clay County, MN
City
Moorhead, MN
