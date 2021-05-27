Xcel Energy Offers Program For Those Struggling With Bills
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Efforts are being made to help Minnesotans who are struggling to pay their utility bills. Xcel Energy has launched the Payment Plan Credit Program, which offers up to 75-percent past due forgiveness for those behind on their energy bills due to the pandemic. The program is for customers who are at least a thousand dollars behind in their bill. More information is available online at mn.my.xcelenergy.com.