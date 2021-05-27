Is The Mohawk The Worst Haircut Of All Time?

It was a Wednesday morning and I was heading home, sweaty and hungry from my FIT4MOM workout, facing a to-do list the size of Mount Everest. My thoughts were spinning and I was starting to get overwhelmed. Each task on my list kept popping up in my brain like those pesky unwanted advertisements online. My son has dropped down to just one nap a day, so as a work-from-home mom my window to get things done, uninterrupted, is much shorter now. There was no way that all of this was going to get done today! That is when I remembered a trick that I learned in college: time blocking.