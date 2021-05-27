Is The Mohawk The Worst Haircut Of All Time?
I’m trying to write and do my job simultaneously as the Knicks game is on. To say it’s hard to focus would be an understatement. There’s not enough Adderall in the world for me to hammer out these blogs. While watching Danilo Gallinari checked into the game, I was shocked to see what was on top of his head. Gallinari used to be a Knick and was a key veteran that Atlanta signed this offseason. I knew he was a Hawk, but I didn’t know that he cut his hair into a god damn mohawk.totalfratmove.com