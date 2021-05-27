Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits he DID consider subbing on Dean Henderson because of David de Gea's poor penalty record but was 'confident' in the Spaniard because they'd prepared him for it... but he then conceded ALL 11 spot-kicks
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed he did consider replacing David de Gea with Dean Henderson before the penalty shootout in Manchester United's Europa League final defeat against Villarreal. De Gea, who missed the only spot-kick as Villarreal claimed a 11-10 victory, has an abysmal record from penalty situations and has...