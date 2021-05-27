Cancel
Elkhart County, IN

Cirque Italia brings its aquatic show to the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds in Goshen

South Bend Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGOSHEN — Cirque Italia presents its “Water Circus: Gold Unit” show June 10-13 at the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds, 17746 County Road 34. The show features a custom-designed water stage that holds 35,000 gallons of water. The acts swing from ropes, flip over trapezes, and zip by on BMX bikes and roller skates as they express versatility and fluidity through human movement while curtains of rain and fountain jets crisscross in time to each move. Laser lights and bubbles also add to the effect.

Goshen, IN
Elkhart County, IN
Indiana Entertainment
