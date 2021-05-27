Cancel
New DHS directive will require critical pipelines to comply with federal cybersecurity measures

By CNN Newsource
KEYT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Department of Homeland Security on Thursday will mandate that critical pipeline operators comply with several cybersecurity measures, including reporting cybersecurity incidents to the department within 12 hours, according to DHS officials. In the wake of the debilitating ransomware attack earlier this month on Colonial Pipeline, which operates a major...

keyt.com
