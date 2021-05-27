Check out these Ohio Bike Week events

We never thought we would ever see the size of losses Cedar Fair suffered the past year due to the pandemic. We never saw it coming and we hope it never happens again. Cedar Fair is the fair-haired corporate son of Sandusky. It's a company we've watched grow, rooted and cheered for without reservation. What's good for the company is good for the region, the old General Motors adage seems to apply, to some degree. As the new season — the delayed 150th season celebration at the park kicks off — we're so glad for the team that's working so hard to pull it off. "We anticipate strong pent-up demand for close-to-home, outdoor entertainment, and are committed to resuming normal park operations as quickly as possible," Richard Zimmerman, Cedar Fair chief executive officer, said last week. Let the fun begin.