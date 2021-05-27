Cancel
Ohio State

Check out these Ohio Bike Week events

Sandusky Register
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANDUSKY — Ohio Bike Week kicks off today with feature events consisting of group motorcycle rides, live music, vendors and more. Throughout the event, there will be opportunities to demo motorcycles and explore the outdoor showroom at festival headquarters, Mad River Harley-Davidson on Milan Road (U.S. 250). Here are some...

sanduskyregister.com
Ohio StateThrillist

A New Driveable Art Trail Brings Creativity and Color to Rural Ohio

Venture off the highway for quirky art and small town gems. “You ever try looking at a picture of a vulture for hours?” Ric Leichliter deadpans as he squints into the sun, the wind ripping through his grey ponytail. To his left, a flock of steel turkeys poke around an open field. To his right, a handful of metal vultures leer ominously from sculpted branches. “They’re just…ugly. It’s not a nice thing to look at.”
Sandusky, OHDaily Record

Cedar Point opening weekend full of long waits, closed rides, guest complaints

SANDUSKY - A shortage of workers led to customer complaints as Cedar Point's opening weekend was stymied by long lines. Following the pandemic of 2020, the amusement park was working on returning to normal in 2021, although the company announced prior to opening day that masks would be required and guests would need to make reservations this year.
Ohio StateWKRC

People must register to win one of Ohio's Vax-a-Million prizes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - The Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Lottery have made a change in the Vax-a-Million campaign. Those who want to be part of the drawing must opt-in by registering. Previously, it was announced registered voters would be entered automatically. There will be five weekly $1...
Sandusky, OHSandusky Register

Rules set for vaccine lottery

SANDUSKY — The $1 million lottery for vaccinated Ohioans begins soon, and if you want a chance to win big bucks, you’ll need to know some of the rules have changed. The original plan to draw names from the list of people with driver’s licenses has been scrapped. If you have been vaccinated, and you want a chance to win, you will need to register online or by phone.
Ohio StateSandusky Register

Ohio native takes helm of maritime museum

SANDUSKY — The Sandusky Area Maritime Association has hired Molly Sampson as its executive director. Sampson, an Ohio native, brings with her years of experience including:. • Program coordinator and exhibit curator at the 6th Cavalry Museum in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia;. • Visitor outreach coordinator at Hancock County Convention &...
Ohio StateCleveland News - Fox 8

Ohio vaccine lottery: How you can watch the drawings

(WJW) — Drawings for the Ohio vaccine lottery are beginning soon and you can find out if you’re a winner by watching FOX 8. Starting May 26, the $1 million winners will be revealed every Wednesday night at 7:29 p.m. The drawings will also be held on June 2, June 9, June 16 and June 23. You can watch all of the drawings LIVE on FOX 8.
Sandusky, OHSandusky Register

Scooter Ding Ding fully debuts this spring

SANDUSKY — A new business has scooted into the local region. Scooter Ding Ding — a joint venture between area restaurateur Cesare Avallone along with spouses Jessica and Kyle Wright — recently launched in a quiet fashion, via a soft opening, in various notable locations throughout Huron and Sandusky. The...
Sandusky, OHSandusky Register

For Burdue, business is blooming

SANDUSKY — Chase Burdue’s career continues to blossom. The 2006 Edison High School graduate, who already owns and operates his own business, Burdue’s Quality Landscaping, recently branched out into a related field. He recently unveiled Burdue Garden & Flower. He describes his second business as “a mobile garden shop that...
Sandusky, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

Cedar Point opens for 2021 season

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Cedar Point will open for the 2021 season Friday. The Frontier Festival means Frontier Town will be transformed into a “Wild West hootenanny” with live music, interactive games, festive decor, street entertainers and food. The festival menu is inspired by cherries. With the purchase of a...
Sandusky, OH13abc.com

No masks required outside at Cedar Point

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Cedar Point will open its gates for the Summer season starting Friday, May 14, 2021. Those with the park are keeping tabs on the latest COVID protocols handed down from Ohio’s governor. As of Thursday, May 13, guests at Cedar Point in 2021 will not be...
Sandusky, OHSandusky Register

Cedar Point is back

We never thought we would ever see the size of losses Cedar Fair suffered the past year due to the pandemic. We never saw it coming and we hope it never happens again. Cedar Fair is the fair-haired corporate son of Sandusky. It's a company we've watched grow, rooted and cheered for without reservation. What's good for the company is good for the region, the old General Motors adage seems to apply, to some degree. As the new season — the delayed 150th season celebration at the park kicks off — we're so glad for the team that's working so hard to pull it off. "We anticipate strong pent-up demand for close-to-home, outdoor entertainment, and are committed to resuming normal park operations as quickly as possible," Richard Zimmerman, Cedar Fair chief executive officer, said last week. Let the fun begin.
Sandusky, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

Opening Day at Cedar Point and Kenny is beyond thrilled

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton could barely contain his excitement at Cedar Point this morning because it is opening day for the popular amusement park! Kenny gets all the news about what’s in store for visitors from Cedar Point’s Director of Communications Tony Clark. Click here to learn more about Cedar Point’s 2021 season.
Ohio Stateohiostatebuckeyes.com

Ohio State to Host Summer Football Camps Next Month

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State football program will welcome campers back to Columbus this summer, starting in June, for a series of single-day camps. All of the camps will be held at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center with instruction exclusively by Ohio State football staff members. No outside staff will be permitted due to COVID-19 university guidelines.
Fremont, OHocj.com

Walleye breach the century mark

Great news for northwest Ohio anglers: a walleye has been found in the Sandusky River upstream of the recently demolished Ballville Dam near Fremont. University of Toledo graduate student Taylor Sasak has spent the last two springs searching for signs that walleye are moving past the site of the former Ballville Dam that was removed in 2018 on the Sandusky River near Fremont, and finally struck gold.
Sandusky, OHSandusky Register

Why Cedar Point is essential to me

Editor's note: Samantha Shafrath is a senior at Sandusky Central Catholic School. In the following column, she talks about the personal significance of Cedar Point. From growing up in the Sandusky area, Cedar Point has always been an important part of my life. Since I was young, my family would get platinum passes every summer and continue to go into the fall.