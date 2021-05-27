Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

After Howard schools canceled proms for second year due to COVID, some parents planned their own for students

By Allana Haynes, Baltimore Sun
Posted by 
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28o7qk_0aD5R71b00
Wilde Lake High School Senior Prom at the Lord Baltimore Hotel Nate Pesce / For/Baltimore Sun Media

Wilde Lake High School senior Bridget Tiffey had been dreaming about her prom all year.

The thought of dancing with her classmates and friends and dressing up in a beautiful gown was the perfect way to end her last year in high school, she said.

However, when she learned that the Howard County Public School System had canceled proms for a second year in a row due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, she was disappointed that her dream would not be a reality.

Soon after parents of county students learned of the prom cancellations, many banded together to plan their own parent-sponsored formals for their students.

“I felt very special that we were able to have something like this and that our parents felt the need to really make us feel special, too,” said Tiffey, 17.

She was one of 140 Wilde Lake High students who attended the parent-sponsored prom at Forest Hill Swim and Tennis Club in Ellicott City on May 15.

Dressed in formal wear, she, her classmates and friends enjoyed the food, photo booth and prizes the parents had planned in celebration of their senior year.

Amy Churilla, of Columbia, is one of the parents who helped plan the prom.

After planning several other successful events for seniors, she and other parents at the high school decided to plan their own prom to celebrate their students who had already missed out on so much due to the pandemic.

The prom came together through a planning committee that was formed through email and social media groups.

Parents were asked to donate money or volunteer time to help book and rent the venue and tend to the other details involved in planning the event.

Churilla, whose daughter Abby is a senior at Wilde Lake, said the parents wanted to plan the prom for their students to give them a sense of normalcy after enduring a difficult senior year.

“The prom is something that a lot of people look forward to, and a lot of these students that are seniors missed out on a prom their junior year, as well,” Churilla said. “It was really about providing them with a special memory of high school that we felt that they deserved and had not had an opportunity to get.”

Like Wilde Lake, a parent-sponsored formal also was held for students at Reservoir High School at Bleues on the Water in Glen Burnie on May 18.

Outfitted in colorful gowns and sleek suits and tuxedos, the students paired their elegant ensembles with protective face masks.

Reservoir senior Janna Hall, 18, attended the formal in a blue floor-length dress with beading and jewels on the top and a slit down the side.

Unable to wear the dress to her junior prom after it was canceled last year, she said she had been waiting for the opportunity to wear it to her senior formal.

“I had already gotten my dress for junior prom and it didn’t end up happening, which I was really sad about,” Hall said. “Luckily, the [Parent Teacher Student Association] realized that we really wanted a prom and a good, fun senior event [where] we could dress up and do fun stuff and dance and things like that. So they threw one and I was really happy that I got to live out my senior dream and dress all fancy with my friends.”

Hall’s mother, Michelle Wineberg, of Laurel, has served as president of the Parent Teacher Student Association at Reservoir High for three years.

As a part of her role, she traditionally helps plan “after-prom,” a substance-free event following the school-sponsored prom that aims to prevent students from drinking and driving.

Once the association received word that the school-sponsored prom was canceled, the group pivoted from planning an after-prom to a parent-sponsored formal.

While planning the formal, parents visited a number of venues that offered outdoor space and room for social distancing to provide a healthy and safe environment for the students.

Wineberg said parents wanted to plan the formal because it is a “rite of passage.”

“[Prom] is an event that marks their entrance into young adulthood and the end of high school and the beginning of college and career,” she said. “We just wanted them to have that closing of their senior year and be able to celebrate with their friends and peers and give them a little bit of etiquette and culture before they start their adult years.”

At least two other high schools in the county held parent-sponsored celebrations last month, including Mt. Hebron High School on May 5 and Oakland Mills High School on May 15.

Another parent-sponsored prom will be held for students at Atholton High School at Overhills Mansion in Catonsville on June 4.

The prom, which will have a Roaring 1920s theme, will have activities inside the mansion and outdoors in a covered tent and will include games, hors d’oeuvres, a photo booth, prizes and raffles.

Crystal Werner, of Columbia, is one of the parents planning the prom.

So far, 120 students plan to attend and $4,930 toward a goal of $5,000 has been raised through a GoFundMe campaign, she said.

Werner, who is a mother of four — including Justin, a senior at Atholton — said it is necessary for the students to have a prom because it gives them an opportunity to come together after spending their senior year apart.

“We didn’t want these kids to be the only group of kids in memory to not have a way to celebrate the end of four years of hard work and being able to see each other in some way, and a prom certainly seemed like a fun way to do that,” she said.

Atholton senior Mia Lazzari, 18, who plans to attend the prom, said she is excited to spend the evening celebrating with friends.

“[I look forward to] being able to finally celebrate being a senior with all of my friends and not having to worry about COVID restrictions as much because I can just have fun and not worry about being restricted with school regulations and stuff like that,” Lazzari said.

André Richmond, 18, too, is looking forward to attending the Atholton prom this year.

“I appreciate the opportunity that we get now because usually you think that anybody can go to prom or that prom is not a big deal,” Richmond said. “But when something like this [happens], you realize it’s basically a privilege to go and when somebody planned it outside the school, you appreciate it more.”

The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
552
Followers
902
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Catonsville, MD
City
Ellicott City, MD
Local
Maryland Health
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Education
City
Baltimore, MD
Howard County, MD
Education
Local
Maryland Education
Local
Maryland Coronavirus
Howard County, MD
Coronavirus
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Health
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Coronavirus
County
Howard County, MD
City
Glen Burnie, MD
City
Columbia, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prom Dress#Senior Prom#The Prom#High School Students#College Students#School Friends#Public High Schools#Special Schools#Covid#Mt Hebron High School#Oakland Mills High School#Atholton High School#Llc#Forest Hill Swim#Crystal Werner#Tribune Content Agency#Proms#County Students#Junior Prom#Parents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Maryland StatePosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland reports fewer than 100 new COVID cases for first time since March 2020

Following a Memorial Day weekend that saw fewer people taking coronavirus tests, Maryland’s COVID testing positivity rate and hospitalizations inched up Wednesday even as new cases continued to trend lower. Here’s a look at where the state Department of Health’s key pandemic indicators stood Wednesday: Cases Maryland added 65 new coronavirus infections, the first time there’s been fewer than ...
Posted by
The Baltimore Sun

Individuals from Baltimore, Carroll counties among first to claim $40,000 VaxCash lottery prize

Individuals from Baltimore and Carroll counties were among four people who came forward to accept the $40,000 lottery prize given randomly to residents who have received a coronavirus vaccine in Maryland, the Maryland Lottery announced Tuesday. Deidre Poore Eagan, a grocery store employee of Towson, claimed her cash prize on Tuesday after her number was called from a May 27 drawing. “I’m ...
Howard County, MDPosted by
The Beacon Newspapers

Mentors help students grow

A-OK Mentoring pairs volunteers like Bob Miller, above, with Howard County students for a weekly one-hour mentoring session that focuses on self-esteem in addition to academics. During the pandemic, mentors reached their students via Zoom. Photo courtesy of A-OK Mentoring. Two decades ago, pediatric social worker Chaya Kaplan met an...
Maryland StateCommercial Observer

Mission Autism Clinics Opens First Maryland Location in Silver Spring

Mission Autism Clinics, an autism therapy program, signed a 9,000-square-foot lease at 11921 Bournefield Way, a 46,000-square-foot, single-story, medical office building in Silver Spring, Md., Commercial Observer has learned. Edge Commercial Real Estate represented the landlord, DSC Partners, in the deal. The property is located within WesTech Business Park, a...
Maryland Statemymcmedia.org

The Latest COVID-19 Numbers in Montgomery County and Maryland

Since Friday, May 14, the Maryland Department of Health has reported 88 new cases of COVID-19 in Montgomery County — 24 Saturday, 33 Sunday and 31 Monday. The county’s cumulative case count is 70,530. The county most recently reported that 75 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Montgomery County as...
Maryland Statefoxbaltimore.com

COVID-19 in Maryland| 212 new cases; 3 deaths in 24 hours

BALTIMORE, MD. (WBFF)- The Maryland Department of Health released updated coronavirus numbers Monday morning. As of 10:00 a.m. there are 456,216 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland, 212 cases have been reported in Maryland in 24 hours. The statewide positivity rate is now 2.51%, decreased by 0.01% since Sunday morning;...
Maryland Stateourcommunitynow.com

Where to Pick Strawberries in Maryland This Spring

PHONE: (301)645-4554. This family farm was founded in 1911 and prides itself on being a great place for kids. They often have rain day specials and also sell reduced-priced flats of berries for making jam. It doesn't get much better than that! They also have bedding plants and colorful hanging baskets for sale, as well as hay and straw for all of your garden needs.
Baltimore, MDWbaltv.com

A doctor's anguish: Dr. David Marcozzi shares heartbreak of friend's suicide

Of all the COVID-19 news conferences led by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, one in particular stood out for its heartbreaking emotion. Dr. David Marcozzi has jumped out of airplanes, fought fires and faced presidents. He's always stoic, always battle ready -- except on this day in November, speaking at the governor's news conference, saying: "This has hit me personally as I have lost a friend to suicide in this pandemic."
Maryland StateWbaltv.com

Maryland Peace of Mind: The mental health effects of the Pandemic

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and WBAL-TV has launched a major public awareness campaign called "Maryland Peace of Mind," which is aimed at helping us normalize conversations around mental health. We welcome Dr. Jill Rachbeisel, chair of the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, to talk about mental health effects of the pandemic.
Maryland StateNBC Washington

Maryland Teacher Accused of Attacks in DC Park, on Virginia Trail

A Prince George’s County elementary school teacher is accused of a series of attacks in a park in D.C. and along a trail in Alexandria. Michael Thomas Pruden, of Fort Washington, was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, U.S. Park Police said. Officials say he shined a...
Maryland StateWTOP

Maryland’s weakest counties see strongest home sales

Kimberly Alster first purchased property near Deep Creek Lake in Maryland’s Garrett County 12 years ago. At the time, the idea was to use the home for frequent family vacations. When the pandemic struck, however, the Alsters decided to trade city life for the great outdoors and move permanently. In doing so, families like the Alsters are fueling a housing boom in locations not accustomed to such activity.