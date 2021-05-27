Cancel
Nashville, TN

Nashville Shores ready to make a splash this summer

By Joe Dubin
WSMV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Starting Thursday, the popular family destination Nashville Shores will reopen daily for the summer. The waterpark is looking forward to a summer that will look more normal than last year, as restrictions lift across the park. The park will also shift to a daily operating schedule...

