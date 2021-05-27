Esports facilities level up on campuses

New focus on the esports entertainment industry and digitalization. MONTREAL, June 1, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Martin Tremblay, President and Chief Executive Officer of Groupe Solotech Inc., is pleased to announce that Solotech has acquired Waveform Entertainment, a highly regarded Canadian esports entertainment company specializing in full services esports solutions, including creative and design, technologies, event execution, brand solutions, digital marketing, talent management, sponsorships, and virtual and live production services. The company is well known in the gaming industry for its contribution to numerous high-profile programs, namely on Twitch, such as: Rainbow6 Canada Nationals Year 2, Complexity's WOW Race to World First, Get On My Level, EGLX Digital, Rising Stars. Thanks to Solotech's international reach, this strategic partnership will enable Waveform to become a global esports entertainment company and connect with a bigger and ever-growing gaming audience.