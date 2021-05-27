Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Esports facilities level up on campuses

By Derek Sola, Gaming Leader, Gensler
ecampusnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor many students, online classes, distance learning, and virtual sessions have become the new mode of education during the global pandemic. As students and institutions adapt to a virtual learning model, we’re seeing new digital interfaces and technologies arise out of this sector—but schools that were quick to add esports to their collegiate programs in recent years are already ahead of the curve.

www.ecampusnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Games#Sports Facilities#Competitive Gaming#Professional Gaming#Online Gaming#Leveraging Esports#Dialogue Blog#Mgm Resorts International#Caesars Entertainment#Holland Casino#Competitive Sports#Collegiate Programs#Online Classes#Athletes#Students#Schools#Institutions#Gaming Leader#Information Technology#Student Scholarships
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Esports
News Break
Sports
Related
Video Gamesesportsobserver.com

Building an Esports Conference from the Ground Up

NBA Partners With Epic Games For Fortnite Crossover. The National Basketball Association has partnered with Epic Games to bring content from all 30 teams into the Fortnite game store... eUnited Announces Apple Pay as Exclusive Payment Partner. byTrent Murray. May 19, 2021. Esports organization eUnited has named Apple Pay its...
Video Gamessportspromedia.com

Esports & Gaming

Understand the growth and opportunities of esports as it reshapes entertainment. With the pandemic hitting traditional sports hard, esports was thrust into the limelight as never before in 2020. Viewing records tumbled as athletes and celebrities brought new fans to gaming. But what have the long-term effects of this been and how can esports carve out a permanent share of the mainstream audience?
Whittier, CAthequakercampus.org

Whittier College Starts Up New eSports Lounge

Back in February, we at the Quaker Campus featured an article that explored how Poet eSports had been dealing with the pandemic. Things had been going well when we did that interview; they had teams practicing consistently, were making plans to expand the club and start new teams, and were generally excited to see what the future held. Fast forward to a little over two weeks ago, and the club released this announcement video on their official YouTube channel. It’s a little cheesy but in a good way!
Educationmit.edu

Mastering online learning to level up

A number of pervasive myths surround online learning: that it’s isolating, that the quality of instruction is innately lower than in an in-person classroom, or that it’s only for those who can’t succeed in traditional educational settings. Abigael Bamgboye, an accomplished and highly self-motivated university graduate who just completed the...
Tennisgamingintelligence.com

Betway adds to tennis and esports sponsorship portfolio

Online betting and gaming operator Betway has expanded its sponsorship portfolio with new partnerships with tennis’ MercedesCup ATP250 tournament and Brazilian esports team Furia. The operator has signed a three-year exclusive betting partnership with the MercedesCup, held at the Tennis Club Weissenhof in Stuttgart, Germany, which is part of the...
Computer Sciencechatsports.com

Bayes Esports: How to get hired in esports data

Esports data is a rapidly growing sector and a lucrative career opportunity for those interested in computer science. To get hired in an esports data related position, however, candidates must know more than just how to write code. German esports data company Bayes Esports was founded in 2019 and has...
CollegesTimes-Herald

SUNY JCC to introduce eSports gaming programs across its campuses

SUNY Jamestown Community College has announced a three-part plan to launch eSports. JCC is planning to introduce a National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) eSport team and a college gaming club starting in the 2021-22 academic year, with future plans to establish an eSport academic program, said Dr. Kirk Young, the college’s vice president of student affairs.
Video Gamestucsonlocalmedia.com

UA launches varsity eSports team as videogame landscape expands during pandemic

During a town hall meeting last year, University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins asked for ideas because so many activities were put on hold because of the pandemic, mainly traditional sports. Manager for Information Technology Services and now eSports Program Interim Director Walter Ries submitted his suggestion of creating...
Galesburg, ILGalesburg Register-Mail

Galesburg offers esports to ages 8 and up

GALESBURG — After a quiet launch last fall, registrations are open for the city of Galesburg’s second season of electronic competition. E-sports has blossomed into a massive worldwide industry with high-stakes competitions yielding massive prize pools. In Galesburg. it has already seen some action locally as well through the competitive forays of Carl Sandburg College, but since October of last year, it has also been given an official place within the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.
Technologybeincrypto.com

NFTs Could Level Up In-Game Items, Giving Gamers True Ownership

Gaming has always been a popular past-time and the profits from this industry have reached new heights. However, while gamers may enjoy playing and spending money in their favorite game, unlike the real world, they don’t really own what they buy. This is where NFTs come in. The in-game sales...
Gamblingonlinepokerreport.com

US Students Can Compete Globally In The World College Poker Championships Hosted By PokerStars

Starting Jul. 24, the World College Poker Championship (WCP) creates an opportunity for US college students to compete in online poker against opponents from around the globe. The Championship is free to enter and offers valuable prizes. The WCP benefits from an impressive sponsor list, with lots of prizes on offer. In fact, there’s a guaranteed prize for everyone who enters: PLOQuickPro.com is handing out $100 Hotel Savings Gift Cards to every participant.
chatsports.com

Cavaliers Team Up With Esports Entertainment Group to Become Official Esports Tournament Platform Provider

Newark, New Jersey and Cleveland, Ohio - May 26, 2021 – Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. have announced a multi-year partnership with the Cleveland Cavaliers to be the NBA franchise’s official esports tournament platform provider. As part of the new multi-year agreement, the Company will operate three co-branded esports tournaments annually for the Cavs utilizing its Esports Gaming League (“EGL”) platform.
Video GamesBusiness Insider

Key trends shaking up the esports industry

With stadiums closed and fields left empty at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, esports became a popular alternative for fans as they waited for postponed games and tournaments. This already-growing industry saw increased media attention and new users amid social distancing and stay-at-home orders. While many of these new...
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Solotech Ups Its Game By Acquiring Waveform Entertainment, A Key Esports And Virtual Event Solutions Player

New focus on the esports entertainment industry and digitalization. MONTREAL, June 1, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Martin Tremblay, President and Chief Executive Officer of Groupe Solotech Inc., is pleased to announce that Solotech has acquired Waveform Entertainment, a highly regarded Canadian esports entertainment company specializing in full services esports solutions, including creative and design, technologies, event execution, brand solutions, digital marketing, talent management, sponsorships, and virtual and live production services. The company is well known in the gaming industry for its contribution to numerous high-profile programs, namely on Twitch, such as: Rainbow6 Canada Nationals Year 2, Complexity's WOW Race to World First, Get On My Level, EGLX Digital, Rising Stars. Thanks to Solotech's international reach, this strategic partnership will enable Waveform to become a global esports entertainment company and connect with a bigger and ever-growing gaming audience.
Businessstateofpress.com

Team Secret partners with crypto-company Uniswap Labs

European esports organisation Team Secret has announced a long-term partnership with cryptocurrency exchange company Uniswap Labs. The partnership will see Team Secret develop exclusive content and esports activations for the Uniswap protocol. According to the release, this will include ‘future technology launches and other projects under the Uniswap Grants programme’.
Gamblingcasinobeats.com

MGM CEO Bill Hornbuckle joins line-up for SBC Digital North America

MGM Resorts International CEO and president Bill Hornbuckle, has joined the senior executive speaker line-up for the leaders in igaming track at June’s SBC Digital North America conference and trade show. Set for June 10, day two of the online event, the leaders in igaming track will feature an in-depth...