Sennen Announce 15th Anniversary Edition of “Widows”

Bolinas at the dawn of the 1970s is one of those times & places you hear about that doesn’t seem entirely possible. Situated between the Pacific and Mt. Tamalpais, it’s only accessible by unmarked roads (residents habitually removed signage until their absence was written into local law). Despite the community’s reputation as a haven for artists and writers, Bolinas never became an aesthetic movement. It was a place, “such a basic place,” as Joe Brainard wrote, “a psychedelic Peyton Place,” according to chief Fug and poet Ed Sanders. And so no definable poetic ‘school’ emerged either, no creed or manifesto—just a humble anthology of poetry called On the Mesa. Originally published by City Lights in 1971, this seminal anthology has been newly expanded with previously unpublished poems by Brooklyn-based publisher The Song Cave.