Sennen Announce 15th Anniversary Edition of “Widows”

By Dom Gourlay
undertheradarmag.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUK shoegaze outfit Sennen celebrate their twentieth year of existence by releasing an expanded edition of their debut album, Widows. Initially released In October 2005 on the Hungry Audio label, Widows came out to a wealth of critical acclaim ensuring its creators became one of the focal points in the resurgence of a scene that also spawned the likes of The Early Years, Engineers, Exit Calm, Amusement Parks On Fire, and I LIKE TRAINS, among many, many others.

