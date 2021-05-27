Cancel
Athens, GA

Athens Tech set to expand with new $13.1 million industrial technology facility

Athens Banner-Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAthens Technical College is set to begin construction on a $13.1 million Industrial Systems Technology building. Funding for the facility was included in Gov. Brian Kemp's budget for the next fiscal year. Athens Tech's new 45,000-square-foot building, scheduled for completion by the end of next year, will include classrooms and...

www.onlineathens.com
