Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

LUMETO ANNOUNCES TWO ADVISORY APPOINTMENTS TO ITS LEARNING ADVISORY BOARD (LAB) BOLSTERING HEALTHCARE AND PUBLIC SAFETY EXPERTISE

By eCampus News Staff
ecampusnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDR. FAHAD ALAM ASSISTANT PROFESSOR OF ANESTHESIA, UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO AND ALEX KOTTOOR VP STRATEGY, QUMU TO JOIN LUMETO’S LAB. 26 MAY 2021 (TORONTO, ON) – Lumeto, the Toronto-based immersive learning company deploying its XR learning platform to the health care and public safety sectors, today announces the appointment of two advisory members to its learning advisory board (LAB). Lumeto’s LAB is comprised of experts in the fields of cognitive science, learning science and simulation training from leading institutions such as the Michener Institute, Sunnybrook Hospital and McGill University. LAB members work closely with the Lumeto team to ensure the highest standards of learning science are met across all training and assessment modules.

www.ecampusnews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Holmes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcgill University#Learning Environment#Ande#Synchronous Learning#Advisory Board#Technology Education#Health Research#Health Education#Anesthesia#University Of Toronto#Alex Kottoor Vp#Sunnybrook Hospital#Mcgill University#The University Of Toronto#Scenedoc#Tyler Technologies#Vp Managing#Ande Corporation#Rapid#Phd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Braxia Scientific Appoints Dr. David Greenberg To Board Of Directors

TORONTO, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Braxia Scientific Corp. (the "Company"), (CSE: BRAX) (OTC: BRAXF) (FWB: 496), a research driven clinical platform developing and providing innovative ketamine treatments for persons with depression and related disorders, is pleased to announce it has appointed Dr. David Greenberg to its Board of Directors.
Businessenterprisetalk.com

IFS bolsters Board With Hanna Jacobsson Appointment

IFS, the global cloud enterprise applications provider, announces that Hanna Jacobsson has joined its Board as a non-executive director. Following three years of successive double-digit growth, the appointment of Jacobsson indicates IFS’s ambitious growth plans are now firmly in their execution phase. As a finance executive, and one of the...
SoftwareTimes Union

Greenlight Guru Announces the Formation of Its New Regulatory Advisory Board

INDIANAPOLIS (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. Greenlight Guru, the leading medical device quality management software platform, today announced the formation of its new Regulatory Advisory Board (RAB), comprised of nine veteran medical device professionals. Members of Greenlight Guru’s RAB have prior experience with regulatory bodies, including FDA and EU notified bodies, and have significant medical device industry expertise with respect to regulations, standards, and requirements impacting the medical device industry.
Healththedalesreport.com

NeonMind Announces Creation of Medical Clinics Advisory Board to Guide Planning and Operation of Company-Branded Clinics Across Canada

NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CNSX: NEON) (OTCMKTS: NMDBF), an integrated drug development and wellness company focused on the potential therapeutic uses of psilocybin for treating obesity and weight management conditions, is pleased to announce the formation of a Medical Clinic Advisory Board to guide the planning and operation of NeonMind branded clinics across Canada. Members of the advisory board will be comprised of experts on provincial and local health care access and advocacy, ketamine treatment and psychotherapy protocols, and clinical operations, strategy, and growth.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Ovid Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Joy A. Cavagnaro And Dr. Bruce A. Sullenger To Its Scientific Advisory Board

New appointments strengthen neuroscience-focused Scientific Advisory Board. NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) - Get Report, a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing medicines that transform the lives of people with rare neurological diseases, today announced the appointment of Joy A. Cavagnaro, Ph.D., and Bruce A. Sullenger, Ph.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board.
BusinessStamford Advocate

P2 Science Appoints Professor Vânia Leite to Scientific Advisory Board

Leite to advise company in areas of technology, innovation and cosmetic science. P2 Science Inc., a green chemistry company, announced that Professor Vânia Leite has joined the company’s scientific advisory board (SAB). Leite is a professor of cosmetology at the Federal University of São Paulo in Brazil and holds the...
Politicsmorriscountynj.gov

Human Services Advisory Council (HSAC) Meeting

This meeting will be held via WebEx. Or call +1-408-418-9388, Access code: 179 432 8145. The Human Services Advisory Council (HSAC) is established to review county-level human service activities and to serve as the primary vehicle for local public input into New Jersey Department of Human Services decision-making.
Businessdallassun.com

Multidisciplinary leaders join the advisory board

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Great Manager Institute, the Mumbai-headquartered company focused on cracking the code of people management, announces the formation of its new advisory board. Great Manager Institute has inducted leaders from various disciplines into its board with an aim to expand its technology-driven people manager coaching...
Medical & Biotechcannabisnewsworld.com

Mindset Pharma Appoints Leading Molecular Pharmacologist & Formulation Expert Dr. Joseph Gabriele to Scientific Advisory Board

Mindset Pharma Inc. (CSE: MSET) (FSE: 9DF) (“Mindset” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Dr.… Read More….. The post Mindset Pharma Appoints Leading Molecular Pharmacologist & Formulation Expert Dr. Joseph Gabriele to Scientific Advisory Board first appeared on Cannabis Law Report. Excerpt only …. Source...
Businesscioapplications.com

Korbyt Bolsters Board of Advisors with the Appointment of Six New Members

Korbyt Anywhere enables communication teams and functional leaders to publish, target, and streamline content and information distribution to all employees – through a variety of platforms such as digital signage, desktops, web browsers, intranets, mobile apps, and anywhere digital. FREMONT, CA: Korbyt, the leading workplace experience platform, has declared the...
Health Servicesmorrowcountysentinel.com

Hospital Advisory Board meets Monday

Time: May 24, 2021 06:30 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada) https://zoom.us/j/9138024436?pwd=bUdZaXhhZmpTU3h3K3dwSWhSSjdxdz09. 3. Review of next draft of committee recommendation. Link to all committee documents for members and the public:. https://zimbra.xmission.com/home/healthadvisorygroup@co.morrow.oh.us/Briefcase/Pu. blic/Data%20Information.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Associated Press

Cresco Labs Announces the Appointment of Sidney Dillard to Its Board of Directors

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 21, 2021-- Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco Labs” or “the Company”), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced the appointment of Sidney Dillard to its board of directors, effective immediately. Ms. Dillard is an experienced financial services executive with over thirty years of experience providing advice and capital solutions to Fortune 500 corporations and middle market companies.
Softwarewallstreetreporter.com

Relay (OTC: RYMDF) Welcomes Renowned Cybersecurity Expert, Digital Bill of Materials Inventor, Chris Blask to Advisory Board

TORONTO, May 20, 2021– Relay Medical Corp. (“Relay” or the “Company”) (CSE: RELA, OTC: RYMDF, Frankfurt: EIY2) welcomes cybersecurity originator Chris Blask1 to the Advisory Board. Mr. Blask brings an unmatched knowledge of supply chain security, having invented the Digital Bill of Materials in 2019. Chris has nearly 30 years...
Industryhotelbusiness.com

Introducing the HB Advisory Board

I’m so pleased to announce here that Hotel Business has established an advisory board. It’s a first for us in our almost 30-year history, and we are excited to welcome 16 industry colleagues in joining us, as we continue to evolve our media brand and continue to be the leading media voice in the hotel industry.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Landos Biopharma Announces The Appointment Of Tim M. Mayleben To Its Board Of Directors

BLACKSBURG, Va., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landos Biopharma, Inc (NASDAQ: LABP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced the appointment of Tim M. Mayleben to its Board of Directors. Mr. Mayleben joins Landos with more than 20 years of executive experience leading development activities as well as successfully spearheading clinical and business strategies within the life sciences industry.
BusinessPosted by
Black Enterprise

FedEx Announces The Launch of Its E-Commerce Learning Lab for Diverse, Small Business Owners

Global delivery giant FedEx has announced the launch of its E-commerce Learning Lab, a new program developed in collaboration with the Accion Opportunity Fund. The program’s goal is to help diverse small business owners who are trying to develop and expand their e-commerce operations due to the coronavirus pandemic and the reliance on the internet during the pandemic.