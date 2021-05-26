LUMETO ANNOUNCES TWO ADVISORY APPOINTMENTS TO ITS LEARNING ADVISORY BOARD (LAB) BOLSTERING HEALTHCARE AND PUBLIC SAFETY EXPERTISE

DR. FAHAD ALAM ASSISTANT PROFESSOR OF ANESTHESIA, UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO AND ALEX KOTTOOR VP STRATEGY, QUMU TO JOIN LUMETO’S LAB. 26 MAY 2021 (TORONTO, ON) – Lumeto, the Toronto-based immersive learning company deploying its XR learning platform to the health care and public safety sectors, today announces the appointment of two advisory members to its learning advisory board (LAB). Lumeto’s LAB is comprised of experts in the fields of cognitive science, learning science and simulation training from leading institutions such as the Michener Institute, Sunnybrook Hospital and McGill University. LAB members work closely with the Lumeto team to ensure the highest standards of learning science are met across all training and assessment modules.