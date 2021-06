The market for food safety testing is estimated to be USD 19.5 billion in 2021; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% to reach USD 28.6 billion by 2026. The growth in the food safety testing market is attributed to the worldwide increase in the number of outbreaks of foodborne illnesses, implementation of stringent food safety regulations, and globalization of food supply. Lack of coordination between market stakeholders and improper enforcement of regulatory laws & supporting infrastructure in developing countries act as restraints for the food safety testing market. The challenges faced by the market include a lack of harmonization of food safety standards and high costs associated with the procurement of food safety testing equipment.