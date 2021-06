Light-driven molecular motors have been around for over twenty years. These motors typically take microseconds to nanoseconds for one revolution. Thomas Jansen, associate professor of physics at the University of Groningen, and Master's student Atreya Majumdar have now designed an even faster molecular motor. The new design is driven by light only and can make a full turn in picoseconds, using the power of a single photon. Jansen: 'We have developed a new out-of-the-box design for a motor molecule that is much faster.' The design was published in The Journal of Physical Chemistry Letters on 7 June.