Austin, TX

Texas A&M-Commerce Expands Partnership with Apogee to Offer Cutting- Edge Wi-Fi for COVID Era and Beyond

By eCampus News Staff
ecampusnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs blended learning heightens connectivity demands, new high-speed ResNet puts campus on progressive path to support student success. Austin, TX, May 26, 2021– In its continued quest to bolster student success and satisfaction, Texas A&M University-Commerce unveiled a new state-of-the-art wireless network across all residence halls, serving more than 3,000 students to meet rapidly expanding blended learning and intensifying bandwidth demands. As the pandemic continued and dorm rooms began doubling as classrooms, the school expanded its partnership with managed technology services leader Apogee to ensure all A&M-Commerce “Lions” who live on campus have reliable, highly available connectivity.

www.ecampusnews.com
