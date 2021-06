Before we go any further, a round of applause for all involved. The decision to play in the spring, which seemed hairy in January, February and March, paid off. The FCS reached the finish line and, barring a catastrophic prescription of contact tracing between now and Sunday, not only will the championship game happen, it’ll be played on time, just like the 14 playoff games that led to this point. The stands will be 50 percent full, the weather should be… okay, the forecast calls for scattered thunderstorms, but the game is happening and that’s the important point. Well done, all.