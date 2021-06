The Supreme Court recently agreed to hear a challenge to Mississippi’s new abortion restrictions, setting up the possibility that the Court could re-think Roe v. Wade. That announcement cast a spotlight on a bill introduced recently by Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey called the Judiciary Act of 2021 which would increase the number of justices on the Supreme Court from nine to 13. Supporters used the specter of an imminent reversal of Roe to build enthusiasm for the measure, while Republicans – labeling the bill as the sort of “court-packing” proposed by FDR as a way to counter a Supreme Court that had blocked parts of his New Deal in 1937 – screamed bloody murder: