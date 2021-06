The Russia-linked cyberattack on the world's largest meat producer may have affected one-fifth of the United States’ meat supply, according to a report.The attack on the country's food security comes less than four weeks after a hack of the Colonial Pipeline raised concerns over energy security. But the hack on the Brazil-based meat company's computer networks could have a far greater impact based on an analysis by Bloomberg.The five plants in the US process a combined 22,500 cattle per day and the weekend attack effectively wiped out almost a fifth of the country's production, with operations also reported down...