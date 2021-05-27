Cancel
Iowa State

Iowa official ‘tired of fighting’ as vaccine interest drops

By Carter Woodiel
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Most Iowa counties declined any more coronavirus vaccine for this week amid a slack in demand, and an official in a county with one of the lowest vaccination rates says she’s given up arguing with people to get shots. Iowa Department of Public Health officials...

