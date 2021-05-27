Cancel
Lifestyle

Breweries pivot from sake to eye shadow

By Editorial
staradvertiser.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO >> Faced with falling sales as the prolonged pandemic nudges consumers further away from sake, Japanese brewers are looking to beautify their bottom lines by getting into the cosmetics business. Some sake brewers already have a certain level of expertise in cosmetics production, having produced items using fermented rice...

