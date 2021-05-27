Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Asia

Northern border islets might have disappeared

By Editorial
staradvertiser.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO >> Two border islands in Japan that have served as reference points to determine the nation’s territorial waters might not exist anymore. The two islets, Seppu-Minami-Kojima and Shio- kubi-Misaki-Minami-Kojima, are in waters off Hokkaido and were about 1,000 square feet each. But the islets are not visible in satellite...

www.staradvertiser.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Islet#Aircraft#Seppu Minami Kojima#The Japan Coast Guard#The Coast Guard#Gsi#Remote Border Islands#Waters#Southern Hokkaido#Maritime Rights#Waves#Topography#Okhotsk#Erosion#Satellite Photos#Square Feet#Exclusive Economic Zone#Tokyo#Ice Floes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Earthquakes
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Environmenttecheblog.com

Meteor Captured Streaking Into Mount Merapi Volcano in Indonesia

Indonesia’s Mount Merapi is essentially an active stratovolcano located on the border between the province of Central Java and the Special Region of Yogyakarta. It’s currently the country’s most active volcano and has erupted regularly since 1548, with thousands of people living on its flanks, with villages as high as 5,577-feet above sea level. One thing you don’t expect to see is a meteorite falling into it. Read more for a short video captured by a security camera.
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

Pandemic to be 'far more deadly' this year, WHO warns

The World Health Organization issued a grim warning on Friday that the second year of Covid-19 was set to be "far more deadly", as Japan extended a state of emergency amid growing calls for the Olympics to be scrapped. The mood also darkened in Japan where the coronavirus state of emergency took in another three regions just 10 weeks before the Olympics, while campaigners submitted a petition with more than 350,000 signatures calling for the Games to be cancelled.
Politicsnewbostonpost.com

Canada’s Border With Northern New England Won’t Open Anytime Soon

When will Canada open its border with the United States, including three New England states (Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine)?. Not any time soon, according to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “We’re all eager to get back to normal, but we know that before we get back to normal, cases...
MoviesScreendaily

‘The Story Of Southern Islet’: Rotterdam Review

In northern Malaysia, a woman embarks on a spiritual quest to save her ailing husband. It may have the air of myth or fairytale but The Story Of Southern Islet is firmly based in the childhood memories of director Chong Keat Aun. The true story of a woman’s quest to save her ailing husband is told with the alluring mysteriousness of an Apichatpong Weerasethakul film. Issues of cultural identity, faith, secularism, spritualism and the supernatural swirl around to create a haunting personal drama that won Chong Best New Director at the Golden Horse Awards. A platform at Rotterdam will help to further propel the film’s festival journey.
EnvironmentRegister Citizen

Storm leaves 3 dead, displaces hundreds in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A tropical storm has left at least three people dead and displaced hundreds of villagers in the southern and central Philippines, where it triggered floods and landslides, officials said Wednesday. Forecasters said the storm Choi-wan was southwest of central Masbate province early Wednesday with sustained winds...
EnvironmentThe Weather Channel

Tropical Storm Choi-Wan Leaves Three Dead in the Philippines

The coast guard carried people to safety through waist-high water. Thousands of villagers were forced from their homes. The Philippines is considered one of the most disaster-prone countries in the world. At least three people are dead after a tropical storm brought flooding rain and mudslides to parts of the...
Economyfreightwaves.com

Ship carrying auto parts sinks off Japan coast

A search is ongoing for three crew members reported missing from a roll-on/roll-off (ro/ro) vessel that sank off the coast of Japan early Friday morning. The MV Byakko sank at about 2:40 a.m. local time after colliding with the chemical tanker Ulsan Pioneer just before midnight in the Seto Inland Sea, Reuters reported. The Byakko reportedly sank about 2.5 miles off the coast of Imabari.
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

China Keeps Studying One World War II Battle For a Sinister Reason

On the other side of the Pacific, the Midway battle seems to have become a rather hot study topic in contemporary Chinese naval circles. Here's What You Need to Remember: China likely recognizes that once wars are started with America, even when militarily successful, they may be extremely difficult to end.
AmericasWCAX

Northern border closure extended for another month

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - As expected, the northern border will remained closed for at least another month. Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau says the current measures in place at the U.S./Canadian border will be extended until June 21. It was originally set to expire Friday. That means non-essential travel will...
Lifestylecitizensjournal.us

CBP Reminds Memorial Day Weekend Travelers that the Northern Border Remains Closed

DETROIT— U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations reminds travelers planning trips across the Detroit, Port Huron and Sault Ste. Marie border crossings that the border remains open only to essential travel and cross border trade activity during the Memorial Day weekend. This advisory includes pleasure boaters out on waterways attempting to cross the border on Michigan’s waterways. In addition, small boating reporting locations continue to remain closed until further notice.
Immigrationmaritime-executive.com

Indonesia Fines and Expels Detained Iranian and Chinese Tankers

An Iranian and a Chinese oil tanker, detained by Indonesian authorities for nearly four months, were released and expelled from Indonesian water over the weekend. The vessels had been detained for conducting an illegal ship-to-ship oil transfer in a prohibited area and failing to properly identify themselves to authorities. At...
TechnologyTech Dirt

G7 And Technical Standards: Blink And You Might Have Missed The New Battleground

Amid all the news about the third wave of the COVID-19 Pandemic and the politics behind the vaccination roll out, you might have missed the Ministerial Declaration from the G7 Digital and Technology Ministers’ meeting. As per tradition, the G7 Digital Ministerial provides the opportunity for the seven richest countries of the world to declare their commitments and vision on the type of digital future they would like to see. The document is non-binding but it has the tendency to provide some useful insights on the way the G7 countries view digital issues and their future positions in multilateral fora; it is also informative of other, more formal, multilateral processes. On 28 April 2021, a statement was made addressing key technology issues and opportunities including security in ICT supply chains, Internet safety, free data flows, electronic transferable records, digital competition and technical standards.
Florida StateThe Mountaineer

Where, oh where, have they gone?: Three mysterious disappearances

Remember when you saw your first magic show? The audience gasped as the magician made something, or someone, suddenly disappear from the stage. And yet, there have been several mysterious disappearances of people or ships, or planes, or colonies in our own real world. Here are three of the most dramatic:
WorldBirmingham Star

'Choksi might have taken GF on romantic secret trip'

Saint John's [Antigua], May 30 (ANI): Amid the ongoing suspense over the mysterious disappearance of Indian fugitive Mehul Choksi from Antigua and Barbuda, it appears that he may have taken his girlfriend on a romantic trip to Dominica, where he was busted. Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne revealed...