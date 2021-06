Healthy snacking can keep you feeling full throughout the day, and less prone to overeating or wasting calories on foods that are satisfying in the moment (hello potato chips!) but ultimately not that great for your health. A good, healthy snack is high in fiber and/or protein, which fills you up and keeps you feeling satisfied for longer relative to the number of calories you’re eating, This collection of nibbles—both sweet and savory—are delicious, satisfying, healthy, and easy to make or grab at the store.