Another Look: More Recent Releases You Don’t Want to Miss
There’s lots of live music to look forward to through the summer — see our Summer Guide for recommendations on outdoor and reduced-capacity shows. But Music City musicians continue to release stacks of great music, and our writers have eight new titles to recommend. Add ’em to your streaming queue, get a physical copy from your favorite record store. Or drop them on your wishlist for #BandcampFriday, the promotion in which the platform waives its cut of artist fees, the next installment of which is June 4.www.nashvillescene.com